Drag Queen Sasha Velour, Who Won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, Is Coming To Montreal
It's part of her "Big Reveal Tour" 🌹👑
Since the petals fell during her emotional lip sync victory on Rupaul's Drag Race Season Nine, Sasha Velour 'rose' to fame as a celebrated performer. A public icon of many hats — and at least one crown — the drag queen is now expanding her repertoire to include authorhood and bringing her book tour with an accompanying live show to Montreal.
Velour's book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, will hit bookstores on April 4, exactly one month before she's slated to perform at MTelus. The show will bring Velour's book to life with storytelling and new performances from the critically-acclaimed queen.
"I can’t believe I wrote a book without a ghostwriter! Who do I think I am?! A drag queen with things to say, apparently… " Velour said of the upcoming tour.
"That’s why I wanted to translate this book to the stage and open it up for conversation with you!"
The 90-minute "The Big Reveal Live Show!" will include a special guest star, an audience Q&A and a book signing. Velour's book will be available for purchase in the MTelus lobby if you haven't already snatched one up by then.
Tickets for the show go on sale as of January 19 at 10 a.m., including a VIP option that grants fans exclusive art prints from the book and a meet-and-greet/photo-op with Velour before the show.
Velour is a queen who knows a thing or two about big reveals and her book is no exception. Described as a "living portrait of an artist and an art," Velour ties queer history and critical theory into her personal memoir.
Suffice it to say, winning Drag Race isn't Velour's only crowning achievement.