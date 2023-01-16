Search on MTL Blog

This Mexican Restaurant In Montreal Has All-You-Can-Eat Tacos For Only $20 This Month

A drink is included in the price. 😋

Tacos from Montreal restaurant La Toxica.

Montreal has plenty of great restaurants where you can spoil your stomach. But if you're looking for a large amount of comfort food in this economy, all-you-can-eat tacos at Montreal Mexican restaurant La Toxica might be the way to go.

For just $20+tax, the eatery near Jean-Talon market will serve you as many meaty tacos as you can handle, plus a soft drink. The mountain of tacos should go down nicely with the oat or rice horchata, or the hibiscus-flavoured drink.

You have four filling options for your tortillas: "carnitas," steak, chorizo and "al pastor" for pork lovers. If you're on a plant-based diet, sorry, this great deal is not meant for you.

The all-you-can-eat formula is available on "Tacos Tuesdays," Wednesdays and Sundays starting at 2 p.m., the restaurant owner told Narcity Québec.

You have at least until the end of January to enjoy the sweet deal/food coma, and perhaps you shouldn't put it off too much because we don't know yet if the offer will be extended.

Of course, you can also visit La Toxica to try other savoury items on the menus and the churros if you have sweet tooth. It's a great and cheap dinner spot to visit with your besties or on a date if you don't mind stuffing your face in front of your crush.

La Toxica

Cost: $20 for all-you-can-eat tacos

Where: 7221, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC

When: Open every day

  • Monday to Wednesday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Instagram

