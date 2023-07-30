Montreal's Old Port Has A Brand New Sneaker Store Where You Can Get Kicks & Your Coffee Fix
Montreal…meet Felix.
Montreal's Old Port has a fresh addition to its already bustling roster of shops and this new spot just might be where you find your sole mate. Felix, a brand-new sneaker store café combo, opened its doors earlier this month and is easily one of the hottest spots to grab a pair of kicks and get your coffee fix.
Located on rue Saint-Paul O., Felix, a concept spearheaded by owners Francesco Abbruzzo and Thomas Vernis, offers Montrealers a unique shopping experience. For those looking for a new pair of shoes, Felix carries all of your fave brands including Nike, Jordan, Adidas, New Balance, and Yeezy, and you can shop for some of the most sought out sneaks all while sipping on a smooth and rich cup of espresso.
"Our store was designed for people to come in hang out, grab a coffee and talk about sneakers," Abbruzzo told MTL Blog.
Felix, a name that is held near and dear to the residents and store owners of Saint-Paul O., was the inspo behind the shop's name. "Felix was the name of the man who had a boutique in our spot for over 30 years," Abbruzzo said. "He was very well known to everyone in the Old Port and had a great soul. Unfortunately, he passed away this year and we thought it would be a great idea to name the store after him."
Abbruzzo said the dream was always to open a sneaker and coffee shop, and after being in the game for nearly 15 years now — selling sneakers online through his business Sneaker Supply — Felix is a total slam dunk, offering retro meets vintage vibes throughout.
A quick stroll through the sneaker shop and you can't help but notice the iconic Montreal bagel dunks and its creatively designed box, Bearbricks, vintage Louis Vuitton luggage and of course, shelves upon shelves of kicks that can only be described as a sneakerheads paradise.
The true standout though? The coffee counter.
Adorned with charming tapestry, an inviting sofa, and a coffee table, the café area of the sneaker shop is truly the cherry on top. The coffee counter, which boasts a Rancilio Italian espresso machine, is a massive Nike shoe box, down to the logo and shoe details on the side.
For those looking to freshen up their sneaker collection, there are some sweet upcoming releases perfect for the fall season Abbruzzo told MTL Blog. "Nike and Jordan have some very nice neutral and dark colours coming out in the next few months."
So, who's ready to tie the knot with a fresh pair of sneaks?
Felix Sneakers + Espresso Bar
Where: 205, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
When: Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.