Tim Hortons Is Releasing 'Double Double' Swag & It's The Most Canadian Thing Ever
Have you ever wanted to look like a double double?
You might love to drink Tim Hortons "double doubles," but have you ever wanted to look like one?
Just in time for National Coffee Day, Tim Hortons is releasing a whole new line of swag called the Double Double Collection — an exclusive line of clothing that will only be available at Tim Hortons Canada.
Tim Hortons' Double Double Collection will have uniquely branded hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, and travel mugs and will be launched in both French (Deux Deux) and English (Double Double).
What makes the merchandise so unique is that the products "all feature Tim's signature double-double colour, inspired by the colour of the popular two-milk, two-sugar coffee," according to a statement shared with MTL Blog.
The collection will be available exclusively on thedripdrop.ca on September 29 at 10 a.m.
"Since Tim Hortons coffee is freshly brewed every 20 minutes, they will be delivering fresh options every 20 minutes until 6 p.m.," explained a company spokesperson.
- Tim Hortons Released A New French Toast Breakfast Sandwich And ... ›
- Tim Hortons Temporarily Changed Its Logo For Pride Month And ... ›
- We Just Tried All 4 New Tim Hortons Iced Capps And Here's The ... ›