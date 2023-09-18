Montreal vs. Toronto: Simu Liu Shares His Thoughts On The Longlasting City Rivalry (VIDEO)
"I've never really been a massive hockey fan."
Simu Liu took a stance on the long-lasting Montreal versus Toronto rivalry and while the Canadian actor is from Mississauga, his response made it clear that he's staying neutral in this fight.
For those who aren't too familiar with the competition between the two Canadian cities, the Montreal vs. Toronto rivalry is a long-standing and passionate feud primarily centred around ice hockey. The essence of the clash stems from intense competition between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs, two of the National Hockey League's oldest and most successful franchises.
The rivalry has continued to be fueled by historical disputes, regional pride and a strong desire to establish supremacy in Canadian hockey, making it one of the most iconic and enduring rivalries in the sport.
Not to mention topics surrounding nightlife, restaurants, affordability, and overall culture remain a real hot point of contention between Montreal and Toronto (Montreal obviously reigning supreme…duh).
So, where exactly does Simu Liu stand on the matter?
In an interview with MTL Blog, Liu, who was promoting his latest sponsorship with Cheetos Canada, said that he's never felt too strongly about the rivalry.
"I know this is the least Canadian thing about me, but I've never really been a massive hockey fan," Liu admitted. The actor said that while he "begged" his parents to put him into hockey as a kid, they never did.
"They never let me," he said. "And for a variety of reasons, I'm sure. Safety and money were a big issue because equipment was very expensive." When you tally up the costs of skates, sticks, helmets, hockey bags and protective gear, it's certainly not a cheap activity. Despite his hockey days never coming to fruition, Liu still didn't shy away from sports.
"Basketball became the sport for me," Liu told MTL Blog. "So, to that I say. There is one Canadian team in the NBA and that is the Toronto Raptors."
"Now, that doesn't mean that only Torontonians can root for the Raptors, 'cause dare I say that one of our young bright stars is Chris Boucher from Montreal," Liu pointed out. "So if that is not Montreal/Toronto solidarity in real-time, in the real world, then I don't know what is."
Liu went on to say that even though he knows that the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maples Leafs "have a thing," he's simply not interested in getting involved and to be fair, with a feud as messy as this one, Switzerland status is always the way to go.
"I am just out here saying 'we the north' all the way from Vancouver to St. Johns," Liu said.
