1 Person Is Dead & 2 Others Are Injured After An Apparent Drive-By Shooting In Downtown Montreal
The death represents Montreal's 25th homicide of 2022.
One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after what witnesses say, according to the SPVM, was a drive-by shooting in downtown Montreal Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at around 8 p.m., when authorities received a 911 call about gunshots near the intersection of rues Saint-Antoine and de la Montagne.
SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said officers arrived at the site to find shell casings but no victims in the immediate vicinity. Later, however, police found two men, both said to be in their 20s, with gunshot injuries in a vehicle near Georges-Vanier metro station in the Sud-Ouest.
One of the men died on the scene. His death represents the 25th homicide in Montreal this year, Allaire Morin confirmed.
The second victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition but later stabilized.
A third victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body was found blocks away, near the intersection of rues Saint-Antoine and Saint-Martin. The man, also in his 20s, was also brought to the hospital in critical condition but was stable as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Allaire Morin said investigators had established a perimeter around the scene of the crime, where forensic and canine units began searching for clues.
The SPVM had not identified any suspects as of early Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
