A Pantload Of Pythons At The Border Near Montreal? A Dude Got Charged With Snake Smuggling
He thought he could slither away with this one.
You know the saying ants in your pants? Well, try pythons instead, Burmese pythons to be exact. A 36-year-old man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with smuggling three Burmese pythons into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry in Quebec. Talk about a sentence you never thought you'd read, right?
Calvin Bautista, of Richmond Hill, New York, smuggled the three snakes in his pants as he travelled across the U.S.-Canadian border on a bus. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and states that the charges in the indictment at the moment are "merely accusations."
"The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," the press release says. If found guilty, Bautista will face a slew of consequences including possible prison time and hefty fines. In fact, the attorney's office of the northern district of New York says that Bautista could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years.
The defendant was charged in Albany on October 4 and was later released pending a trial before a senior United States district judge. Currently, U.S Fish & Wildlife Service along with the U.S Customs and Border Protection are investigating the incident.
According to National Geographic, Burmese pythons are among the biggest snakes on Earth — capable of reaching 23 feet or more in length and up to 200 pounds.
Where does one procure not one, but three of 'em in Quebec anyway?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.