No One Was Injured After A Drive-By Shooting Near A Crowd In Montreal's LaSalle Borough

Everyone left the scene before police arrived.

Senior Editor
Montreal police car lights at night.

Montreal police car lights at night.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Montreal police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Montreal's LaSalle borough early Wednesday morning.

A 2:35 a.m. 911 call first alerted authorities to gunfire near the intersection of rues Airlie and Stinson.

According to SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allaire-Morin, preliminary information suggested a vehicle fired at another vehicle near a crowd of people gathered outside. The first vehicle fled and the crowd dispersed in their own cars.

By the time police arrived, Allaire-Morin said, there was no one on the scene. Officers did not locate any victims or suspects but did find shell casings and bullets.

The SPVM is dispatching investigators and forensic experts to try to piece together what happened.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

