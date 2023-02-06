A Montreal Store Was Apparently Firebombed Overnight
A person flagged down patrolling officers to report the fire.
A Montreal store suffered what police described as minor damage after it was apparently firebombed in the night between Sunday and Monday.
The incident occurred at around midnight, when a person flagged down officers patrolling the Pierrefonds neighbourhood to report a fire inside a store on boulevard Saint-Charles near the intersection with boulevard Pierrefonds. SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc told the media early Monday morning that officers arrived at the scene to find a store window broken and flames inside.
They called the fire department, who put out the fire and found an "incendiary object" inside, Dubuc said.
The SPVM's arson unit is now investigating and set to examine the scene Monday morning.
No arrests had been made in connection with this incident as Dubuc's last update at 3 a.m. Monday.
