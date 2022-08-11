5 Montreal Spots Where You Can Find All Things Studio Ghibli
Get spirited away in these shops.
Otakuthon is over and Matsuri Festival is just around the corner, but you can keep celebrating your love for Japanese pop culture year-round at a number of Montreal shops.
If one of Japan's most popular exports — the Studio Ghibli animated films — give you the warm and fuzzies, or you're looking for the perfect gift to get a fellow Ghibli lover, then you'll want to check these places out:
WXY Mode Lab
Where: 1255, av. du Mont-Royal Est, Montreal, QC
Why: This cozy Plateau store offers a selection of cute clothes and jewelry featuring beloved Studio Ghibli characters. Pick out the perfect Totoro pin from dozens of sizes and poses, earrings with Kiki and her cat, or a pair of socks covered in soot sprites.
Baka Tattoo
Where: 4140, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: Wear your love for Hayao Miyazaki's creations with a tattoo by one of the artists at this Plateau parlour that specializes in all anime styles, like this perfect rendition from Kiki's Delivery Service by Elen. Each artist has a different rate, depending on the design, details, and size required.
Chez Rhox Geek Shop
Where: 6375, rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: This Villeray one-stop shop for all things geek has Ghibli items you won't find elsewhere, like a Castle in the Sky robot puzzle and themed bento boxes with matching chopsticks. There are also $30 music boxes to keep your fave film tunes at your fingertips.
Otaku Manga Lounge
Where: 3623, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why: This bookstore near the Quartier Latin area of Montreal has a selection of the latest manga releases with an adjoining café and reading room that doubles as a work/study space. You can also stock up on Studio Ghibli gear, like a soot sprite mask or deluxe Nausicaa box set. You can also pre-order the upcoming Ghibli bento box cookbook, which is a follow-up to the popular recipe book.
Imaginaire
Where: 440, blvd. des Promenades, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC
Why: This South Shore spot is under 25 minutes drive (or 45 min public transit ride) from Montreal and has a terrific selection of board games, figurines and comics. You can pick up a Spirited Away journal, Totoro notecards and art book ahead of back-to-school, or try a transparent puzzle.