5 Montreal Spots Where You Can Find All Things Studio Ghibli

Get spirited away in these shops.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Someone looks with surprise at a stack of mangas. Right, A selection of Studio Ghibli characters as pins.

Otakuthon is over and Matsuri Festival is just around the corner, but you can keep celebrating your love for Japanese pop culture year-round at a number of Montreal shops.

If one of Japan's most popular exports — the Studio Ghibli animated films — give you the warm and fuzzies, or you're looking for the perfect gift to get a fellow Ghibli lover, then you'll want to check these places out:

WXY Mode Lab

Where: 1255, av. du Mont-Royal Est, Montreal, QC

Why: This cozy Plateau store offers a selection of cute clothes and jewelry featuring beloved Studio Ghibli characters. Pick out the perfect Totoro pin from dozens of sizes and poses, earrings with Kiki and her cat, or a pair of socks covered in soot sprites.

Baka Tattoo

Where: 4140, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC

Reason to go: Wear your love for Hayao Miyazaki's creations with a tattoo by one of the artists at this Plateau parlour that specializes in all anime styles, like this perfect rendition from Kiki's Delivery Service by Elen. Each artist has a different rate, depending on the design, details, and size required.

Chez Rhox Geek Shop

Where: 6375, rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC

Reason to visit: This Villeray one-stop shop for all things geek has Ghibli items you won't find elsewhere, like a Castle in the Sky robot puzzle and themed bento boxes with matching chopsticks. There are also $30 music boxes to keep your fave film tunes at your fingertips.

Otaku Manga Lounge

Where: 3623, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why: This bookstore near the Quartier Latin area of Montreal has a selection of the latest manga releases with an adjoining café and reading room that doubles as a work/study space. You can also stock up on Studio Ghibli gear, like a soot sprite mask or deluxe Nausicaa box set. You can also pre-order the upcoming Ghibli bento box cookbook, which is a follow-up to the popular recipe book.

Imaginaire

Where: 440, blvd. des Promenades, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC

Why: This South Shore spot is under 25 minutes drive (or 45 min public transit ride) from Montreal and has a terrific selection of board games, figurines and comics. You can pick up a Spirited Away journal, Totoro notecards and art book ahead of back-to-school, or try a transparent puzzle.

