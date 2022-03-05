6 Date Ideas In Montreal That Won’t Cost You A Single Penny
These romantic dates won't break the bank!
There's no better city to explore with your loved one or close friends than Montreal, and luckily, there's plenty to do for free! With spring fast approaching and the weather finally looking up, now is the perfect time to explore all that the city has to offer.
So, grab your special someone and take 'em on one of these romantic dates without having to break the bank. You definitely won't regret it.
Explore The City's Stunning Murals
Price: Free!
Address: Throughout the city
Why You Should Go: Montreal is full of gorgeous murals just waiting to be discovered. To make things easier, there's a mural map already prepared for you so that you know exactly where to go. This is not only the ideal date for any art lovers out, but it will allow you to truly take in the beauty of Montreal's creative scene.
Take A Romantic Stroll Through Mount-Royal
Price: Free!
Address: 1260, ch. Remembrance, Montréal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Mount Royal is the quintessential destination in Montreal and makes for the perfect spot for a romantic stroll. Not only can you enjoy the trails, and stunning lookout of the city's skyline, but you can bring your own skates and partake in some outdoor skating by Beaver Lake, completely for free.
Enjoy The Cité Mémoire Tour
Price: Free!
When: March 13 to May 17 (Thursday to Sunday) & May 17 to Labour Day (Tuesday to Sunday).
Why You Should Go: Cité Mémoire is a fabulous idea for you and that special someone to really immerse yourself in some of Montreal's history. You can enjoy the tour through the Cité Mémoire app, which allows you to go on different routes, day and night, and witness the many projections against some of Montreal's most iconic buildings — and it's all free!
Watch The Sunset From St. Joseph's Oratory
Price: Free!
Address: 3800, ch. Queen Mary, Montréal, QC.
Why You Should Go: St. Joseph's Oratory is easily a must-see spot in Montreal, and their lookout deck is the ideal location to take in the beautiful sunset. Although the Oratory is currently under construction, you can still visit for free and take in all that the golden hour has to offer.
Visit The Collections At The Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montreal
Price: Free!
When: The first Sunday of every month.
Address: 1, Place Ville Marie, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Give a go at enjoying some of Montreal's stunning exhibits at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montreal where every Sunday is free admission. This is the perfect date idea to truly immerse yourself in Montreal's culture and enjoy some collections that'll certainly brighten up your day.
Spend An Afternoon At Parc Des Rapides
Price: Free!
Address: 7770, Boulevard LaSalle, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: This is the ideal spot for a romantic stroll with gorgeous views of the St. Lawrence River. When spring comes along, you can enjoy a pre-made picnic, or feed some bread to the swans and ducks that frequent the waterfront location each year.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.