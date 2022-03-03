9 Things To Do In Montreal For The First Weekend In March
Say hello to March with these must-try activities!
The only thing that's harder to believe than the fact that it's already the weekend again is that it's already March. With spring weather looking up, there are loads of things to get up to welcome the new month with open arms.
And while it may feel like this year and this winter are going by so fast, there's still lots of time to soak up the Montreal fun, and we've got you covered on some stellar things to do in Montreal this weekend.
Celebrate First Sundays At Participating Museums
Price: Free!
When: March 6
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is home to some world-renowned museums. On the first Sunday of every month (which happens to be this weekend), you can visit these amazing sites absolutely free of charge. So go ahead and get your museum on!
Awaken Your Senses At This Incredible Immersive Experience
Price: Starting at $22
When: Until April 10
Address: 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Intangible Forms is a new exhibit from Japanese artist Shohei Fujimoto that invites you to discover the lines between what's real and what's not in this awe-inspiring and absolutely transcendent installation at the historic New City Gas.
Go On A Winter Hike
Why You Need To Go: The countdown to spring is officially on, which means you've only got a few weeks left to go on a winter hike before you have to wait until next season. With so many Montreal parks offering some stunning landscapes, and an array of hiking spots just outside the city, you really can't go wrong with a good 'ole weekend hike.
Visit Tommy's New Location In The West Island
Address: 6801, Autoroute Trans-Canadienne, Pointe-Claire, QC (Fairview Mall Food Court)
Why You Need To Go: The super-popular coffee spot has made its way to the West Island and even has a boozy shareable menu. With Fairview opening its brand new gourmet dining area, you can enjoy some of Tommy's delish dishes and follow it up with a little bit of shopping.
Celebrate Winter At Montreal En Lumière
Price: Free
When: Until March 5
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Winters in Montreal may be brutal, but that'll never stop us from doing what we love most: having festivals. This annual celebration is on until this weekend, so there's still time for a seasonal celebration, and it's def a must-try for you and your S.O, the whole family, a few friends or heck, even solo.
Go Skating On Montreal's Massive New Rink
Price: Free admission - $10.87 skate rental
Address: Corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark
Why You Need To Go: Measuring 1,500 square meters, even bigger than Rockefeller in New York City, the Esplanade Tranquille is a new rink in Quartier des Spectacles and is right in the heart of the action of Montreal en Lumière. So what are you waiting for? Release your inner Michelle Kwan.
Get Some Luminothérapie
Price: Free!
When: Until March 6
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The days may be getting longer, but we could all still use a little Luminothérapie. The 12th edition of this amazing installation is in the city's most exciting neighbourhood until this weekend — so take advantage of it while you can.
Enjoy Brunch At Time Out Market
Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal
When: Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m.
Address: 705 rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC (Time Out Market - Eaton Centre)
Why You Need To Go: Bringing you "the best of the city under one roof," Montreal's famous food hall is now bringing you the best meal of the week from all of your favourite restaurants, and there are some pretty yum cocktails, too.
Share Some Bites At These Amazing Tapas Restaurants
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: The perfect place to share food and laughter, these tapas restaurants make for great spots to grab a bite (or multiple) with friends. Because the only thing better than getting all of your favourite dishes is doing so with your favourite people.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.