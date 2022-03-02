Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
free things to do in montreal

9 Exciting Free Things To Do In Montreal This March

March 20 marks the first day of spring! 🌸

Montreal during the winter.
Alanna Moore | MTL Blog, Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo

It's officially March and you know what that means: the beginning of spring 2022 is in the near future! And what better way to celebrate the ending of one season and the coming of another than by embracing all that our city has to offer?

There are tons of free things to do in Montreal this March, all you gotta do is look for them!

Go to Montréal en Lumière

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

When: Until March 5, 2022

Why You Should Go: To see all the light fixtures bring Montreal back to life!

Find out more

Celebrate free museum day on the first Sunday of the month

When: Sunday, March 6

Where: Various locations

Why You Should Go: Hard to say no to spending a day at the museum when it's totally free! You can take advantage of this offer by visiting the Musée d'art contemporain (MAC), the Château Dufresne, the Montreal Holocaust Museum and many others.

Website

Wander through the Barbie Expo

Where: Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: To remind yourself of your childhood love for these dolls.

Website

Check out Galerie Blanc

When: 24/7

Where: 1114, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: It's hard to hate the snow on the ground when you're surrounded by works of art.

Website

Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau

Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: While we're all waiting for spring weather to hit Montreal, we can continue to participate in the many activities on Parc Jean-Drapeau's winter program to keep our minds off the cold.

Website

Go to Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade

When: When: March 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Check out the parade's route

Why You Should Go: Because one of Montreal's most iconic parades is finally back after two years of being cancelled!

Find out more

Go skating at L'Esplanade Tranquille

Cost: Free admission - $10.87 skate rental

When:

  • March 1: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • March 2 to 5: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • March 6: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • March 7: closed
  • March 8 and 9: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting March 10:

  • Sunday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark

Why You Should Go: To check out the new rink in town!

Find out more

Check out a comedy show

When: Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

Address: Complexe Sky — 1488, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC

Why you should go: Comedy nights are back! The first edition of Drôle en Queer, hosted by up-and-coming comedian Zach Poitras, will take place at Complexe Sky. This is the perfect opportunity to discover comedians from Montreal's LGBTQ+ community.

Facebook event

Attend a show at the Casino de Montréal

When: Several dates

Address: 1, ave. Casino, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Several shows are being hosted throughout the month where you can see various artists like Les Jacks, Raffy, Off The Wall and several DJs such as Montreal's DJ Montana.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...