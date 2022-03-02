9 Exciting Free Things To Do In Montreal This March
March 20 marks the first day of spring! 🌸
It's officially March and you know what that means: the beginning of spring 2022 is in the near future! And what better way to celebrate the ending of one season and the coming of another than by embracing all that our city has to offer?
There are tons of free things to do in Montreal this March, all you gotta do is look for them!
Go to Montréal en Lumière
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
When: Until March 5, 2022
Why You Should Go: To see all the light fixtures bring Montreal back to life!
Celebrate free museum day on the first Sunday of the month
When: Sunday, March 6
Where: Various locations
Why You Should Go: Hard to say no to spending a day at the museum when it's totally free! You can take advantage of this offer by visiting the Musée d'art contemporain (MAC), the Château Dufresne, the Montreal Holocaust Museum and many others.
Wander through the Barbie Expo
Where: Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: To remind yourself of your childhood love for these dolls.
Check out Galerie Blanc
When: 24/7
Where: 1114, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: It's hard to hate the snow on the ground when you're surrounded by works of art.
Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau
Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: While we're all waiting for spring weather to hit Montreal, we can continue to participate in the many activities on Parc Jean-Drapeau's winter program to keep our minds off the cold.
Go to Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade
When: When: March 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Check out the parade's route
Why You Should Go: Because one of Montreal's most iconic parades is finally back after two years of being cancelled!
Go skating at L'Esplanade Tranquille
Cost: Free admission - $10.87 skate rental
When:
- March 1: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- March 2 to 5: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- March 6: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 7: closed
- March 8 and 9: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Starting March 10:
- Sunday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark
Why You Should Go: To check out the new rink in town!
Check out a comedy show
When: Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
Address: Complexe Sky — 1488, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why you should go: Comedy nights are back! The first edition of Drôle en Queer, hosted by up-and-coming comedian Zach Poitras, will take place at Complexe Sky. This is the perfect opportunity to discover comedians from Montreal's LGBTQ+ community.
Attend a show at the Casino de Montréal
When: Several dates
Address: 1, ave. Casino, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Several shows are being hosted throughout the month where you can see various artists like Les Jacks, Raffy, Off The Wall and several DJs such as Montreal's DJ Montana.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.