6 Double Date Ideas In Montreal That Beat Grabbing Dinner & Drinks (Again)
Double dates mean double the love!
Devising original one-on-one dates in Montreal can be difficult enough, so when it comes to double dates, dinner and drinks can often become the go-to. But sometimes you want a more exciting group outing to look forward to, one that gets you and your friends really bonding.
Here are some double date ideas for the next get-together with your SO, BFF and their partner:
Try Your Luck At This Steam Punk Escape Room And Bar
Price: $30-$40 per person
Address: 480, rue St-Jean
Why You Need To Go: Nothing can help you find out more about the people you love than getting them into an escape room. When that clock is ticking and you're oh-so-close to escaping, it's always interesting to see how people's brains work to solve puzzles. You can celebrate your win, or drink away your sorrows after a loss, at the on-site steampunk bar with cool cocktails (some are infused with smoke, others are colourful) and snacks.
Paint Pottery At This Ceramic Bistro
Price: Starting at $10
Address: Chez Ceramique Bistro; 1916, boul. Thimens
Why You Need To Go: You can get "in the zone" and get your hands dirty at this pottery café in Saint Laurent. Pick a ready-made ceramic or create your own piece, then select your paint colours and let your creativity (and conversation) flow. The café also features a menu, spanning sandwiches and burgers, along with beverages to complete your awesome afternoon together.
Take A Cooking Class
Price: Starting at $30 per person
Address: Ateliers & Saveurs; See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: We all know that the eating is good in Montreal, but what about the cooking? Ateliers & Saveurs in Old Montreal offers a variety of classes to learn new cuisines and skills. From baking and mixology, to wine and food pairings, this group lets you and your friends explore your culinary curiosities as a group… Of course, you also get to try your creations after putting your new skills to the test.
Catch Some Waves At This Indoor Surf Park
Price: See website for different packages
Address: Oasis Surf; 9520, boul. Leduc, Suite 01, Brossard
Why You Need To Go: Don't let the snow stop you from spending a day on the water. Oasis Surf in Brossard is a one-of-a-kind spot that offers indoor surfing at any time of year. Complete with a restaurant and bar to celebrate a wave well-ridden, surfers of all levels are invited to catch some gnarly breakers.
Let Your Troubles Float Away At A Spa Day
Price: Varies depending on spa and treatment
Why You Need To Go: We could all use a little R&R every now and then. While it may feel like there's a constant hustle and bustle in Montreal, there are a number of spots in and around the city to help you get some much-needed tranquility. Many also offer day packages that allow you day passes for more services and/or lounges, making it the perfect place for multiple couples to chillax together.
Blow Off Some Steam At This Rage Room
Price: $50 per person
Address: Combats d'archers, 3955, rue de Rouen
Why You Need To Go: Let's be honest, sometimes our partners or besties (and more often than not, our bestie's partners) can really get on our nerves. What better way to let it all out than at a demolition room? Each of you will receive protective gear, including a jumpsuit, helmet and safety mask. Plus, you'll get to choose your "weapon of destruction," including an axe, hammer and a baseball bat. While you're there, you can also try archery, a nerf gun battle and more.