This Luxury Chalet For Rent Near Montreal Has An Outdoor Spa & Entrancing Views
Who's up for a summer weekend getaway? ☀️
In need of a summer weekend getaway? Who isn't...right? Well, you can take in all that Quebec has to offer at this remarkable chalet for rent only 90 minutes outside of Montreal.
The 'Le-Chêne-Blanc' chalet is located in the Entrelacs region of Lanaudière and is available for rent this summer season. The modern property has an array of amenities that will make your stay an unforgettable one, and it's all thanks to the private spa and stunning Quebec views.
The four-bedroom and one and a half bath home can host up to 12 guests, making it the perfect spot for a trip with your crew, or with that special someone if you're feeling fancy enough,
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
The open-concept home starts in the gorgeous living room, which is the ideal place to host a movie night, rest and relax, or lounge the day away as you take in the beautiful views through the large windows.
The living room is also home to the central wood-burning fireplace, which is just the perfect touch to turning your stay into a cozy getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
The kitchen is not only aesthetically pleasing but it's fully equipped so that you can get your Gordon Ramsay on and whip up countless delish meals during your stay.
The island allows guests to grab a quick brekky bite or enjoy some small talk over some finger food, while the main dining room lays adjacent to the kitchen and can seat up to six people.
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
The property has four bedrooms, which have three queen beds, one double bed, two single beds, and a double sofa bed — so there's really room for everyone!
The bedrooms are simple and modern, allowing you to get optimal sleep all while being able to enjoy the magnificent views from the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
Which bedroom view? This one!
Can't you just picture yourself waking up in the morning to this stellar view of the surrounding forest and Lake Patrick in Entrelac? We definitely can.
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
As if the bedrooms weren't enough to secure yourself a sweet night of rest, the chalet has an impressive bathroom with a walk-in shower that you'll want to stay in forever.
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
While the interior offers up everything you'd need for a perfect stay, from the architecture, and countless amenities including WiFi and televisions, the outdoor space is the true winner.
Not only can you enjoy the lounge areas and BBQ space, allowing you to throw a rad outdoor get-together, but the two-storey deck is also equipped with your very own hot tub and hammock. Uh, yes, please!
Guests can soak their worries away in their very own private hot tub and zen corner for the ultimate relaxation experience.
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
If the hot tub isn't your cup of tea and you're looking for more adventure than relaxation, don't fret, 'cause you've got an entire lake to enjoy, too!
Guests have access to their own private dock with several boats.
Whether you're looking to swim, row the day away, or simply lay out and take in some sun, you'll be bound to soak in every second of fun the 'Le-Chêne-Blanc' chalet has to offer.
Luxe Chalet For Rent In Lanaudière
Le-Chêne-Blanc | Monsieur Chalets
Price: $400 per night (can be split by up to 12 people)
Address: Entrelacs, Lanaudière, QC
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.