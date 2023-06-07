7 Frugal Hacks & Bargain-Finding Pro Tips For Making The Most Out Of Montreal This Summer
From food-saving strats to cheap activities, we've got you covered!
Whether cheapness is a lifestyle or simply a side hobby, the state of our economy is such that finding low-cost things to do in Montreal is ever more challenging. We asked our audience and the city (and our own massive brains) for their top thrifty tips for today's thin-walleted throng, and answers ranged from "get free soft drinks at the casino" to, you know, actually useful thoughts.
For loyal Segal's shoppers and those new to the concept of "saving money," here's the insider knowledge you need to navigate our beautiful city without going broke.
Buy Soon-to-Expire or Day-Old Goods to Save a Buck
Facebook user Mae Mollel shared this tip: at Bulk Barn, soon-to-expire goods are often marked down as much as 75%. "Some of them are expiring in a couple of weeks, so if it's something I'm gonna consume right away, it's worth it," Mollel wrote.
You can also buy day-old bagels and bread from bakeries across the city, where the slightly aged goods will go for up to half-off if you're lucky.
Moreover, some businesses, such as Aubut in Saint-Henri, offer cheaper produce than other stores by snagging fruits and vegetables that are approaching expiration or are too ugly for traditional grocery shelves.
Marché Second Life has a similar concept, selling "ugly" or "imperfect" food products at a lower price.
MTL Blog fan Jonathan Alcorn recommends the app TooGoodToGo "for saving on meals and groceries," and Thierry Charbonneau added "Food Hero and Flashfood," two more apps that avoid food waste by hawking it to savvy consumers who know that soon-to-be-wasted food tastes just as good as any other meal.
Swap & Trade over Facebook & Bunz
Relying on Montreal-based swap and sell groups can help when you're looking to find that perfect home decor piece or offload some non-perishables to a good home. The Montreal Swap Club is one such virtual locale, and Bunz Trading Zone Montreal is another moneyless bartering group where you can exchange your undesired items for things you might actually need.
Keep in mind that offering money for items in these spaces is often heavily frowned upon — stick to the spirit of the group, and you'll be just fine.
Invest in a city passport, and use it well
Montreal has its own special events pass that covers activities and shows across the city! It's called Passeport montréal, it costs $80, and it opens up access to myriad fun things to do through October 31 of the year in which you purchase it.
Go see an OASIS immersion show, visit the SOS Labyrinthe or try your hand at a laser tag game, all without paying more than your initial deposit. If you make the most of your investment (which you should), the passport pays for itself quickly — especially if you take advantage of the $25 in-casino credit (gamble responsibly).
There's also the Accès Montréal card, a city partnership with more than 70 establishments that offers discounts on a variety of experiences, including 25% off the thermal experience at Strøm spa.
Get a Diamond Pass for La Ronde
For the cost of $12 monthly over eight months and an initial deposit of $54.07, you can access La Ronde as many times as you want, get 20% off food and merch, and use four skip-the-line passes to rides of your choice. It also includes parking, priority entrance, and unlimited visits to any other six flags park, if you're the travelling type.
Take Advantage of Your Library
The beautiful, sprawling BAnQ (Bibliothèque et archives nationales du Québec) offers plenty of free resources (yes, including books and music), like board game rentals and free national park access passes, a perhaps overlooked opportunity to travel to some of Quebec's most stunning vistas with no costs besides time, gas and energy.
Try visiting some of the parks less than three hours from Montreal, and enjoy your time twice as much, knowing you didn't pay an entrance fee.
City of Montreal library cards also enable residents to book recreational and sports facilities in their borough.
Use your student discounts wisely to make yourself wiser
Plenty of museums offer free or discounted tickets to students, so if you still have your old Concordia ID, consider weaponizing it to increase your cultural capital.
McGill's Morgan Arboretum offers $5.50 student tickets, the MAC is free for those under 18 and $10 for everyone else, Montreal's Centre des Mémoires Montréalaises offers $7.30 student entrance, the Château Ramezay Historic Site and Museum of Montréal has student tickets for just $10, and the Éco-musée lets students visit for $6.
The McCord Museum also has free access to select exhibitions each Wednesday and, like many other Montreal museums, on the first Sunday of every month. If you haven't seen it yet, the Barbie exhibition in the Cours Mont-Royal is always free, or you could visit the Canadian Centre for Architecture for free on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on the first Sunday of the month.
Attend free festivals and artistic performances across the city
From the Francos to the Montreal Jazz Fest, there are plenty of public shows you can enjoy without paying a cent. Head on over to Parc La Fontaine's newly renovated Théâtre de Verdure for free live theatre, or visit any of the dozens of plays being put on as part of the St-Ambroise Montréal Fringe Festival, where ticket prices are capped at $15 this year. If you're more of an improv fan, Montreal has a wonderful troupe with weekly shows costing around $12.
The Orchestre Metropolitain also offers free shows in a variety of Montreal parks, and the highly anticipated MURAL festival has plenty of live painting, concerts, and other outdoor activities to be enjoyed free of charge.
Two events present free movie screenings during the summer months. Cinéma sous les étoiles is set to screen 45 documentary film screenings in 15 Montreal parks in the summer of 2023, and Film Noir au Canal presents hard-boiled classics on the southern bank of the Lachine Canal on summer Sundays.
If you're on the lookout for free or cheap cultural activities, checking the Quartier des Spectacles activity site is a great place to start. You can even filter for free events only! You can also take a walking tour through the city to discover the quartier in a new light.