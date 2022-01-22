7 Last Minute Valentine's Dates In Montreal That'll Truly Impress Your S.O.
Fall in love all over again!
Just a heads up for all of the lovers out there: Valentine's Day is around the corner. Before you even know it, the big day will be here, and you'll have to whip together a special date for you and your significant other at the last minute.
But not to worry! With a city as romantic as Montreal, there are lots of last-minute date ideas that will make for an amazing Valentine's Day.
Book dinner in a hotel
Address: Hotel Nelligan, Auberge du Vieux-Port, Hotel William Gray, Hotel Place d'Armes
Why You Need To Go: Restaurants are still up in the air, but these hotels have found a clever way to bring you dinner for two.
Walk through old Montreal
Address: Vieux-Port, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of the most romantic area of the city, just strolling through the streets of the Old Port and wandering among its charming streetscapes is enough to make this a Valentine's Day to remember.
Pack your bags and head on a last-minute road trip
Address: Throughout Quebec
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing quite as exciting as heading on a spontaneous adventure with your person. Whether it's a weekend at Mont-Tremblant, a visit to Les Chutes Montmorency, or a romantic trip to Quebec City, the options that'll keep the spark alive are endless.
Be a tourist in your own city
Why You Need To Go: People come to Montreal for a romantic getaway — why shouldn't Montrealers do the same? Whether you're strolling through the Parc Olympique, enjoying the view at Mont-Royal, or paying a visit to the Quartier des Spectacles, your V-Day is bound to be a success.
Go skating at Beaver Lake
Price: Free with your skates; $12 for skate rental.
When: Sunday to Thursday 9 a.m to 8 p.m, Friday to Saturday 9 a.m to 9 p.m
Address: 2000, ch. Remembrance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The outdoor skating rink at Mont-Royal's Beaver Lake is the ideal recipe for a romantic date! Enjoy it during the day or at night with the added touch of glimmering lights.
Visit One Of Montreal's Gourmet Chocolate Shops
Why You Need To Go: It's no surprise that chocolate is one of the key elements of Valentine's Day, so what better way to show a loved one that you care about them than with some delicious chocolates as beautiful and exquisite as these.
Go cross-country skiing and explore an alien landscapeThis Montreal Park Has Free Weekend Ski & Snowshoe Rentals This Winter Chantal Levesque | Courtesy of TOHU
Price: Free on weekends; equipment available on a first-come-first-served basis
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6, 2022
Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)
Why You Need To Go: Local organization TOHU is offering free weekend cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals in Parc Frédéric-Back. Grab some skis and head out on a romantic stroll among the park's famous alien-like orbs on the weekend before Valentine's Day.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.