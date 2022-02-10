8 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Help Ignore The Ugh Of February
Feeling kinda 'meh' about February? We've got you covered!
February in Montreal can often times feel slightly underwhelming, or should we say very "ugh!"
Well, that's still no reason to let the winter blues keep you from enjoying your weekend. With plenty of things to do in Montreal, let us help you elevate your "ugh" to a "woohoo" with these must-do weekend activities.
Make A Reservation At One Montreal's Delicious Restaurants
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is definitely Canada’s foodie city and we're not to be reckoned with — so it makes perfect sense that we’ve got some of the most delish restaurants in the country for you to try out. Why not enjoy one of 'em this weekend as you eat your way through city.
Indulge In La Poutine Week
When: Until February 14
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate your love of poutine with everyone’s favourite food festival. Considering Poutine Week is a must-do while in Montreal, you can taste test a plethora of options that'll remind you why it's one of our cities most special dishes. Bon appétit!
Discover A New Coffee Shop
Why You Need To Go: Visiting a coffee shop isn’t just a great way to get in your caffeine fix, but get in some together time, too. Sit and watch the day go by or grab it to go and continue your daily adventure. With Montreal cafés offering some delish choices, there's no better way to spice up your weekend with a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg atop your coffee. Yum!
Check Out This Stunning Frozen Beach
Price: $9.00 park access fee / $8.91 for parking / Activity & rental fees can be found here.
Address: 2020, chemin d'Oka, Oka, QC.
When: Daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 31, 2022 (weather permitting).
Why You Need To Go: If you’re looking for a day trip getaway, this park is less than 40 minutes from Montreal and makes for the most whimsical and magical escape from the city.
Be A Tourist In Your Own City
Why You Need To Go: Why should tourists get all the fun? With Montreal being home to some of the most beautiful spots, take this weekend to explore a new neighbourhood, visit a fave spot of yours, or head to a museum with an exhibit that is calling your name.
Book A Night In One Of Montreal's Most Popular Hotels
Address: Hotel Nelligan, Auberge du Vieux-Port, Hotel William Gray, Hotel Place d'Armes
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to keep things spicy this weekend than booking a room for you and your significant other, or heck, just a room for you! If you're looking to escape your weekend normalcy, a change of scenery at a hotel never hurt nobody.
Go Ice Skating
Where: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Skating is one of those quintessential winter activities that will help you glide your winter worries away. So, grab your skates (or rent them), head on out and take in some of that Montreal fresh air.
Visit One Of Montreal's Stunning Churches
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: With Montreal churches re-opened, there's no better time to bask in the beauty that so many of them have to offer. Whether you're strolling through Notre-Dame Basilica, Christ Church, or taking in the architectural gems of Mary, Queen Of The World Cathedral, you'll get that sense of calm and tranquility we can all use right about now.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.