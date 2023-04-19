Montreal Hot Pot: 7 Must-Try Restaurants for Your Next Night Out
Who's in the mood for some hot pot?
Hot pot, a beloved Chinese communal meal where diners cook an array of meats, veggies and noodles in a simmering pot of broth at the centre of the table, has become a year-round favourite in Montreal.
Whether you're looking to impress a date or simply want to have a fun night out with friends and family, the city's hot pot scene is ready to to welcome you. Here's where to go.
Happy Lamb Hot Pot
Price: 💸💸
Address: 50, rue De La Gauchetière O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Easily one of the city's most popular spots for hot pot, Happy Lamb serves up delish Mongolian meats and veggies in a flavourful broth for you to fulfill all your hot pot fondue dreams.
Fondue Chinoise Express
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1616, rue Saint-Catherine O., (Faubourg)
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem is located in what's practically an abandoned food court offering up some delish eats including their tasty broth, chilli, and pork. If you want to try something other than their fondue, then their noodles are certainly worth a taste.
Fondue Kim Long
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3250C, boul. Crémazie E., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for an unpretentious spot to just nosh on some good 'ole classic hot pot, then this is the place for you. Fondue Kim Long offers patrons a contemporary and laid-back environment with TVs and a menu that is totally worth returning for.
Kagayaki
Price: 💸💸
Address: 75, rue De La Gauchetière O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Kagayaki offers up some delectable Japanese fondue with meats, seafood, veggies, and an array of dipping sauces to choose from. You can enjoy every bite in a stunning contemporary space that will leave you feeling satisfied and wanting more.
Restaurant Fondue Le Neuf
Price: 💸💸
Address: 505, bould. de Maisonneuve O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Le Neuf hot pot keeps things simple when it comes to its traditional hot pot. If you want a restaurant that serves up some smashing hot pot, then look no further. Be sure to head over during Le Neuf's Saturday and Sunday all-you-can-eat lunch menu from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Liuyishou Montreal
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1224, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Liuyishou Hot Pot is the biggest all-you-can-eat hot pot spot across North America, and they are finally opening up here in Montreal. The restaurant will be celebrating it's grand opening on April 16 and April 17 where you can enjoy all that the Liuyishou menu has to offer.
Fondue de Pékin
Price: : 💸💸
Address: 1440, rue Metcalfe, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot in the heart of Downtown Montreal offers everything you'd expect to fulfill all your hot pot wishes from delectable proteins, veggies and a variety of broth flavours.