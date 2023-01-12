The 10 Highest-Rated Montreal Chinese Food Spots, According To Google Data
Sammi & Soupe Dumpling is finally getting her flowers.
When it comes to Chinese food, Montreal has no shortage of options, from cozy noodle spots to heartwarming dumpling havens to specialty bubble tea vendors. This is a good problem to have, but it does mean that sorting through the flood of options can be overwhelming. Thankfully, Google Maps data can provide us with a good shortcut to finding those not-so-hidden gems in Montreal's Chinese food scene.
To make it on this list, eateries needed at least a 4.0 average all-time rating and a minimum of 50 reviews on Google Maps. Those are Google's only criteria, so if you disagree with this ranking, take it up with Mr. Google and not with me.
In order from most to slightly less popular, here are Montreal's best Chinese food spots, according to Google data.
CT Nouilles de Riz Yunnan - Yunnan Rice Noodles - 十秒到云南过桥米线 (唐人街店)
Where: 1005, boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "It's the cutest little spot with amazing food and service! I enjoyed every single bite of the mala spicy chicken pot. Highly recommend!" said one Google reviewer.
J'AI FENG
Where: 43, rue Beaubien E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Great spot for spicy noodle soup! Small shop, family owned and operated. I love noodle soups and this didn’t fall short of impressing me," a satisfied reviewer wrote.
Restaurant Rizière
Where: 4495, boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "We also had a salmon rice bowl they prepared table-side. We were so impressed and happy! Can't wait to return again!" one customer wrote.
Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea 一 芳台灣水果茶
Where: 1490, boulevard de Maisonneuve O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "One of my favo[u]rite places for drinking bubble tea. Store is really well decorated and staff are friendly and nice," a Google review reads.
Dak Hing Barbecue
Where: 4705, avenue Van Horne, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Very, very delicious ! Hands down the best BBQ pork and duck in the city," said one Google reviewer.
Yum Yum Soup Dumpling
Where: 3887, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Food was very delicious! I recommend the soup dumplings, and the general tao chicken. The prices are decent for its portion size," a customer wrote.
Sammi & Soup Dumpling CDN
Where: 5188, avenue Gatineau, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Best soup dumplings I've had in a minute! great and fast service. We finished everything and will definitely be back soon," one Google reviewer said.
Le Petit Coin Dumpling
Where: 1201, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "A hidden gem in the northern part of Montreal! The staff were super friendly and their service was very fast," said one customer on Google.
Roi du Wonton
Where: 2125, rue Saint-Marc, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: "Get the coriander beef noodles and beg her to add smoked tofu for extra $. It’s a life-altering experience," said one satisfied customer.
Gon Bui Restaurant Bar
Where: 2133, boulevard le Carrefour, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: "Went here for the first time tonight for dinner with a friend. Very impressed! The menu is limited, but it works!" a Google reviewer wrote.