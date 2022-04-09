Montreal Is Getting A Brand New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Restaurant & The Menu Looks Divine
Liuyishou Montréal officially opens its doors on April 16!
The Montreal restaurant scene is expanding with an all-new hot pot spot in Downtown, Montreal. With the city being home to many delicious Chinese restaurants, Montrealers can now enjoy an all-you-can-eat hot pot experience at Liuyishou Montréal.
Liuyishou Hotpot is one of the most popular all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurants in all of North America, serving up delish Sichuan-style hotpot and they'll officially be opening their doors on rue Crescent come April 16.
If you're looking for a new spot to try out, or want to give hot pot a go, then Liuyishou just might be what you're looking for.
The soon-to-be Montreal restaurant specializes in Chongqing-style hot pot, which is known for being a spicy broth made with chillies and Sichuan peppercorns, Liuyishou Montreal told MTLBlog.
With 3500 square feet of hot pot goodness, Liuyishou can accommodate up to 100 people in its space, proving to be quite the grand resto.
The hot pot experience will cost adults $29.95, seniors $22.95, and kids (10 years and up) $16.95.
Liuyishou Montreal offers patrons a taste of their traditional base broth made with beef tallow. You can also add in an array of ingredients including mixed mushrooms, tomato broths, or mix and match with some hot pot ingredient combos, including vegetables, seafood, or beef and lamb.
The menu itself is certainly mouthwatering. If you're looking for some stellar recommendations to try out, Liuyishou suggests the Sichuan crispy pork, snowflake fatty beef, beef tripe, tender beef, and their cold jelly dessert, to name a few.
Bon appétit!
Liuyishou Montreal Grand Opening
Courtesy of Liuyishou Montréal
Price: Adults $29.95, Seniors $22.95, and Kids (10 years and up) $16.95. Kids under 5 eat for free.
Address: 1224, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
When: Grand opening on April 16