7 Montreal Jobs Available Right Now That All Pay Over $100,000 A Year
One job even pays up to $300,000! 💰
Looking for work? It's safe to say scoring a position that fits your skillset and pays a six figure salary is no easy feat. However, we've got you covered with a list of available jobs in the 514 that pay $100,000 or more.
Whether you're looking for a senior role in computer programming, fashion, or even mining, then you just might be in luck. So, if you've got what takes, then dust off those resumes and apply away.
Software Systems Integration Engineer
Salary: $100,000
Company: Berkindale Analytics Inc.
Location: Montreal (remote work available)
Who Should Apply: Applicants should expect to document and research data to develop efficient computer-based systems. Specialized in system integration, candidates must have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent experience in computer programming or information sciences. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2022.
Data Scientist
Salary: $100,000
Company: Berkindale Analytics Inc.
Location: Montreal (remote work available)
Who Should Apply: The candidate must hold a Certified Computing Professional (CCP) as well as a bachelor's degree. There are currently two vacancies for this job and successful applicants should be pros in designing, constructing, modifying, implementing and testing data models and database management systems. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2022.
Vice-President — Goods Production, Utilities, Transport & Construction
Salary: $290,000 to $300,000
Company: Aerospace Industries of Canada
Location: Montreal
Who Should Apply: In addition to being a spokesperson for the organization, the selected applicant will establish objectives, supervise and coordinate the work done by senior staff all while establishing objectives for the organization and formulating or approving policies and programs. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree and at least five years of experience to be considered for this role. The deadline to apply is September 9, 2022.
Front End Manager – Retail
Salary: $120,000 to $170,000
Company: Groupe Dynamite
Location: Montreal
Who Should Apply: Successful applicants will be managing and recruiting a team of apprentices and fashion designers who create clothing for men, women and children. Your role includes studying trends within the target market to determine the best strategy for optimal sales. There are two vacancies for this job and the deadline to apply is September 3, 2022.
Director of Development — Good Production, Utilities, Transport & Construction
Salary: $100,000
Company: Novopro Projects Inc.
Location: Montreal
Who Should Apply: Candidates should be able to represent the company in negotiations, manage an important budget, supervise the different departments and fix objectives all at once. Candidates with a bachelor's degree and at least five years of experience have until September 22, 2022 to apply.
Software Developer
Salary: $107,000 to $123,000
Company: Laboratoires Acumatica Canada
Location: Montreal (remote work available)
Who Should Apply: Candidate should have a bachelors degree and be able to write, change and integrate software code for e-commerce and other Internet applications. Coming with lots of long term benefits, this position is open to all Canadian citizens and permanent residents. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2022.
Senior Software Developer
Salary: $135,000
Company: David's Tea Inc.
Location: Montreal (remote work available)
Who Should Apply: Applicants will need experience with JavaScript & Salesforce to write and integrate software codes. They will also responsible for solving technical issues when they occur. A bachelor's degree is required as is five years or more of experience. This position is available until September 22, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.