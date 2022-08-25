CSIS Jobs Are Available Right Now & You Could Earn Over $100,000 A Year
Looking to work for the Government of Canada?
If you've been on the hunt for a job with the Government of Canada, then we have got you covered. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is currently hiring across Montreal for various positions including administrative assistants, human resources advisors and technology professionals.
The positions pay anywhere from hourly all the way to over $100,000 a year. The CSIS also offers competitive benefits, which include: three weeks of paid vacation, sick leave, a health and dental plan and a pension plan.
So, if you've got what it takes, then check out these current open positions and apply away.
Student & Co-Op: Administrative Assistant
Salary: Hourly
Location: Montreal, Gatineau, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Burnaby, Ottawa and Halifax.
Job Description: Administrative assistants must assist the unit Head/DG by examining, analyzing, coordinating, prioritizing and organizing the administrative support work for the branch all while preparing and processing various administration requests such as training, human resources, official languages, accommodation, office equipment, information and technology, security and strategic planning.
An undergraduate degree or college diploma in the following areas of study is required: business or public administration, labour or industrial relations, commerce, organizational development, education sciences and social sciences. The deadline to apply for the fall 2023 term is September 30, 2022.
Human Resources Advisor
Salary: $73,970 to $89,970
Location: Montreal, Toronto, Halifax, Ottawa and Burnaby.
Job Description: The human resources advisor will act as a resource person by providing advice on human resources-related matters and policy interpretation to managers and employees, as well as making recommendations on problem resolution.
Applicants must have an undergraduate degree, a college diploma or human resources certification recognized by the Canadian Council of Human Resources Association. The deadline to apply is September 13, 2022.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Location: Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Burnaby.
Job Description: The CSIS will be hiring in the following nine specialized streams: engineering, quality assurance and compliance officer, networking, developer, communication, analyst, IT security, mechanical and electronics technologies and technical professional.
Candidates will be required to develop standardized operating procedures and methodologies for the deployment of technical capabilities, lead technical collection, evaluate and test technical capabilities and deploy various technical equipment and solutions.
Graduation from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another specialty relevant to the position to be staffed or an acceptable combination of education, training and experience. The deadline to apply is November 2, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.