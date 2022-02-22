I Tried Montreal's New Avocado Bar — And It Totally Guacked My World
It only got better bite after bite! 🥑
When it comes to avocados, I don't play around. Whether I'm asking for extra avocado in my sushi, making some homemade guac, or just eating half an avo for a quick pick me up — I'm all about it. So, when I heard that Montreal got its very first avocado bar, you know I had to check it out.
AVO, a pop-up resto at the Zizi Pop spot in the Village, officially opened its doors on February 16, and it didn't take me too long before venturing down to get a taste of their gourmet avocado dishes.
As I walked in, I was greeted by the AVO curator himself, Chef Salvatore Armonia. The atmosphere felt vibrant and alive, which is the perfect vibe for a Sunday brunch.
After being seated, Chef Salvatore went over his delish menu with me, highlighting some of their best toasts, wraps, grilled cheese, and their two desserts.
I decided to go with "Le Best", which had smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, yuzu mayo, and a poached egg. Obviously, I wasn't going to settle for just one item.
Next up was the "Des l'egumes et de l'amour", made with beet hummus, eggplant, avocado, and feta. A vegetarian-must! Lastly, I needed to get my cheese fix. So, Chef Salvatore recommended the "Cheesy Chic", and who was I to say no to such a delectable dish?
After sipping on my peach Pellegrino, the food was brought over, and I instantly went to avocado heaven. The presentation alone was well worth the visit, but how did it taste?
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
I immediately went for the veg-tastic one first, which delivered an instant explosion of flavours in my mouth — or as I should say, a total food 'gasm.
The fusion of the beet hummus, eggplant and perfectly ripe avocado was just too good to be true. The best part? The generous amount of feta atop the toast, really bringing the entire dish together.
When executing avocado toast, one must always take into account the toast to avo ratio, and the "Des l'egumes et de l'amour" hit this one out of the park, as did "Le Best".
A brunch classic always has to have smoked salmon, so it's safe to say I was beyond thrilled to dive into this piece of food art.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Fresh. That's the best way to describe this mouthwatering avo toast. The ingredients meshed perfectly together, so well that I went in for a second bite without a second thought.
The smoked salmon, avo, and cream cheese are a trio to be reckoned with, and my stomach would definitely agree.
As for the "Cheesy Chic," made up for provolone, brie, ricotta, avocado, truffle cream, and a honey curry hummus (is your mouth watering yet?) it didn't disappoint.
While a classic grilled cheese always hits the spot, this decadent dish took things to a whole other level.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
The provolone and brie were perfectly melted, but what really made this sandwich one to remember was the truffle cream and honey curry hummus. The fusion of flavours matched with the flawless crunch of the bread still has me dreaming about it.
The meal (sadly) came to an end, but I got a chance to chat with Chef Salvatore regarding his menu, and it's evident he's quite the avocado mastermind.
Salvatore was really able to tap into what flavours and ingredients would work well together and he did so brilliantly. He knows exactly what people would like, how to make it work, and transform something so simple, such as avo toast, into a true work of art.
If I've got one takeaway from AVO...it's that this place is more than just another spot for avocado toast, it's a space to explore Chef Salvatore's culinary novelties that are bound to satisfy every single one of your taste buds.
AVO is set to remain in the city for 3 months before possibly becoming a permanent spot in the city. So, if you're looking for a resto to fulfill all your avo needs, you've found it.
AVO
Price: 💸
Address: 1471, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you love avocado toast, then this is the spot for you. With their appetizing toasts, wraps, and sandwiches made with fresh and delicious ingredients, AVO is the spot to be.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.