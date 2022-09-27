A 25-Year-Old Was Hit By An SUV In Downtown Montreal
Police say the pedestrian was crossing René-Lévesque when the SUV approached from the west.
A pedestrian is in the hospital after getting hit by an SUV in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred just after 3 a.m., when Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said authorities received a 911 call about a collision near the intersection of boulevard René-Lévesque and rue Guy.
Officers are said to have arrived to find an unconscious 25-year-old pedestrian, who was brought to the hospital in what Chèvrefils described as "critical but stable" condition. As of 9 a.m., SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the pedestrian was "out of danger."
The alleged driver, a 72-year-old, of the "SUV-style" vehicle was also brought to the hospital after experiencing nervous shock but was otherwise uninjured, according to Chèvrefils.
Police say preliminary details suggest the SUV was heading east on René-Lévesque through a green light when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the thoroughfare from the south to the north.
Investigators were on the scene early Tuesday morning to try to piece together exactly what happened, Chèvrefils said.
Police had closed the eastbound section of René-Lévesque between rues Saint-Marc and Mackay, as well as both directions of rue Guy between René-Lévesque and avenue Argyle, to complete their analyses. The area has since reopened to traffic.
The investigation is ongoing.
