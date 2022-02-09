Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A 29-Year-Old Woman Was Dragged By A Montreal School Bus & Is In Critical Condition

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

A 29-Year-Old Woman Was Dragged By A Montreal School Bus & Is In Critical Condition
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

A woman was hit and dragged by a Montreal school bus on Tuesday morning in Ville Saint-Laurent.

According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, a 911 call was made around 6:50 a.m. for "a collision between a school bus and a pedestrian."

The collision occurred at the intersection of Côte-Vertu and Jules-Poitras boulevards.

Preliminary information suggests that the bus driver, a 55-year-old woman, was heading west on Côte-Vertu boulevard then made a turn toward the north, which is when the collision would have happened, Caroline Chèvrefils explained.

There were no passengers on the bus at this time.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old, woman was allegedly trying to cross at the same time the bus turned.

She was then hit by the bus and "dragged' for approximately "100 metres before the bus stopped," police said.

The victim suffered several injuries and was brought to the hospital, where she was said to be in critical condition.

As of Wednesday morning, Chèvrefils told MTL Blog that the woman is still in critical condition.

After the accident, the driver of the bus was "treated for a nervous shock."

The scene has since been protected for the investigators of the collision unit so that they can "analyze the scene and try to understand the exact circumstances of this collision."

Chèvrefils said that as per preliminary information police have received, the collision happened when both the pedestrian and the school bus had a green light.

An investigation into this matter is ongoing.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Peel Metro Emptied Out After A Gunshot Was Heard Inside On Monday Night

An "altercation" occured inside the metro station.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Some Montrealers' way home from work on Monday night was disrupted by the sound of an apparent gunshot inside Peel metro, which is not exactly what you hope to hear after a long day's work — or you know, ever.

According to Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, an altercation occurred at Peel metro station on the Green Line around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 7.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Montreal Tim Hortons Robber Climbed In The Drive-Thru Window Or Posed As An Employee

Police are asking for help to identify a suspect who hit seven different locations.

Todd Taulman | Dreamstime, SPVM

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect behind break-ins and robberies at seven different Montreal Tim Hortons locations. The crimes took place between the end of December 2021 and the beginning of January 2022. All the targeted Tim Hortons locations are in the East End.

According to a February 7 release from the SPVM, the suspect uses two modi operandi. Either they climb through a drive-thru window at night or they pose as an employee and just walk in through the front door when a restaurant is open.

Keep ReadingShow less

3 Coaches At A Montreal High School Have Been Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors

Montreal police are looking for more potential victims.

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Three coaches at a high school in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough have been arrested and charged with sexual assault involving two minors, police say. Police are looking for more potential victims.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Man Was Attacked In Montreal Monday Night After Going To Complete An Online Transaction

Police were still looking for two suspects as of Monday evening.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Montreal police say a 39-year-old man was attacked after showing up to carry out a transaction that had been arranged online. SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant reports that authorities received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:00 p.m. on the evening of Monday, January 31 about the incident at the corner of avenues Émilie-Legault and Jean Desprez in the borough of Anjou.

According to information from the victim and witnesses, two suspects approached the man and injured his upper body with a bladed weapon before fleeing on foot. As of 11:45 p.m. Monday, Brabant said it was unclear which direction the suspects went.

Keep ReadingShow less