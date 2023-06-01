Everything You Can Eat At Montreal's Japanese Culture & Street Food Festival This Month
There will be 27 merchants and 11 street food stalls.
Senior Editor
Jun 01, 2023, 8:52 AM
Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of YATAI MTL
Montreal's celebration of local Japanese food, culture and businesses, YATAI MTL, has released its complete list of vendors. 38 in total — including 27 merchants and 11 street food stalls — will take to the Peel Basin between June 8 and 11. The festival will also feature 11 performers and DJs.
Here are the participating merchants:
- ARTA Arts de la table
- imported Japanese food products
- ATELIER GIGI
- jewellery accessories
- Atelier Tsubaki
- jewellery and accessories
- Bcuit Mtl
- hand-folded fortune cookies
- Bosuman
- anime, manga and cosplay-inspired attire
- Boutique Kodama
- clothes and accessories
- Boutique Meico and Pâtisserie japonaise KotoAn Wagashi
- two enterprises joining forces to offer accessories, kimonos and sweets
- Centre Taiyo Inc
- personal health services (massage therapy, acupuncture, etc.) and products (tea, oils, etc.)
- Couteaux japonais Stay Sharp
- knives
- Kimono Vintage
- traditional Japanese attire
- Kimono Yuki
- kimonos, photo sessions and kimono workshops
- KoikiJPN
- floral hair and ear accessories
- Kyoto Fleurs
- flowers, plants and home goods
- La brasserie San-O Sake inc.
- koji and other Japanese food products made with local ingredients
- Les enfants sauvages
- clothes and accessories
- Loongese
- tea products, art and home goods
- LUNCH A PORTER
- reusable meal containers and bento boxes
- Maruō Works
- clothes and accessories
- MIKA
- plants, ceramics and home goods
- Okini Céramiques
- ceramics
- SA Design by SASA
- clothes and accessories
- Sakao Thé Japonais
- green tea and matcha
- SO:yA Bakehouse
- bakery
- STRATA
- artful posters and stationery
- Sweet Stationery Shop
- imported stationery
- Thés Guru
- tea
- Tokusen
- terroir products
These are the participating restaurants and their YATAI MTL offerings:
- BIIRŪ
- rice bowl with truffle tuna and watermelon salad (donburi and suika)
- Dano
- chicken teriyaki skewers
- Fleurs et Cadeaux Restaurant
- BBQ meat and vegetables
- Hanzo
- BBQ calamari, octopus, shrimp and potatoes
- MATCHA ZANMAI
- dorayaki (pancakes with a red bean filling), mochi and cookies
- Poke Bento
- tempura shrimp, takoyaki and fried gyoza
- Raku
- okonomiyaki and yakisoba (noodles)
- Restaurant Imadake
- takoyaki, fried gyoza, Japanese curry fries and ichigo kezuri (strawberries and cream)
- Tsukuyomi Ramen
- ramen (no broth) with sesame sauce
- Uncle Testu Montreal
- Japanese cheesecake, madeleines (pastries) and cheese tarts
- Yamoyamo Cuisine Japonaise
- teppanyaki steak and vegetables
YATAI MTL 2023 will also include an '80s disco party, a piano concert Studio Ghibli film soundtracks, a taiko (percussion instrument) performance by Ame no ato, and the return of its popular shiba and akita dog party.
Get a summary of the details below.
YATAI MTL 2023
Price:
- $3 entrance fee
- food and product prices will vary
Where: Les QUAIS Peel Basin (end of the Lachine Canal in Griffintown), Montreal, QC
When:
- June 8, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 9, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 10, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 11, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.