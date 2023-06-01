Everything You Can Eat At Montreal's Japanese Culture & Street Food Festival This Month

There will be 27 merchants and 11 street food stalls.

Food vendors prepare grilled meat skewers at YATAI MTL.

Food vendors prepare grilled meat skewers at YATAI MTL.

Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of YATAI MTL

Montreal's celebration of local Japanese food, culture and businesses, YATAI MTL, has released its complete list of vendors. 38 in total — including 27 merchants and 11 street food stalls — will take to the Peel Basin between June 8 and 11. The festival will also feature 11 performers and DJs.

Here are the participating merchants:

  • ARTA Arts de la table
    • imported Japanese food products
  • ATELIER GIGI
    • jewellery accessories
  • Atelier Tsubaki
    • jewellery and accessories
  • Bcuit Mtl
    • hand-folded fortune cookies
  • Bosuman
    • anime, manga and cosplay-inspired attire
  • Boutique Kodama
    • clothes and accessories
  • Boutique Meico and Pâtisserie japonaise KotoAn Wagashi
    • two enterprises joining forces to offer accessories, kimonos and sweets
  • Centre Taiyo Inc
    • personal health services (massage therapy, acupuncture, etc.) and products (tea, oils, etc.)
  • Couteaux japonais Stay Sharp
    • knives
  • Kimono Vintage
    • traditional Japanese attire
  • Kimono Yuki
    • kimonos, photo sessions and kimono workshops
  • KoikiJPN
    • floral hair and ear accessories
  • Kyoto Fleurs
    • flowers, plants and home goods
  • La brasserie San-O Sake inc.
    • koji and other Japanese food products made with local ingredients
  • Les enfants sauvages
    • clothes and accessories
  • Loongese
    • tea products, art and home goods
  • LUNCH A PORTER
    • reusable meal containers and bento boxes
  • Maruō Works
    • clothes and accessories
  • MIKA
    • plants, ceramics and home goods
  • Okini Céramiques
    • ceramics
  • SA Design by SASA
    • clothes and accessories
  • Sakao Thé Japonais
    • green tea and matcha
  • SO:yA Bakehouse
    • bakery
  • STRATA
    • artful posters and stationery
  • Sweet Stationery Shop
    • imported stationery
  • Thés Guru
    • tea
  • Tokusen
    • terroir products

These are the participating restaurants and their YATAI MTL offerings:

  • BIIRŪ
    • rice bowl with truffle tuna and watermelon salad (donburi and suika)
  • Dano
    • chicken teriyaki skewers
  • Fleurs et Cadeaux Restaurant
    • BBQ meat and vegetables
  • Hanzo
    • BBQ calamari, octopus, shrimp and potatoes
  • MATCHA ZANMAI
    • dorayaki (pancakes with a red bean filling), mochi and cookies
  • Poke Bento
    • tempura shrimp, takoyaki and fried gyoza
  • Raku
    • okonomiyaki and yakisoba (noodles)
  • Restaurant Imadake
    • takoyaki, fried gyoza, Japanese curry fries and ichigo kezuri (strawberries and cream)
  • Tsukuyomi Ramen
    • ramen (no broth) with sesame sauce
  • Uncle Testu Montreal
    • Japanese cheesecake, madeleines (pastries) and cheese tarts
  • Yamoyamo Cuisine Japonaise
    • teppanyaki steak and vegetables

YATAI MTL 2023 will also include an '80s disco party, a piano concert Studio Ghibli film soundtracks, a taiko (percussion instrument) performance by Ame no ato, and the return of its popular shiba and akita dog party.

Get a summary of the details below.

YATAI MTL 2023

Price:

  • $3 entrance fee
  • food and product prices will vary
Where: Les QUAIS Peel Basin (end of the Lachine Canal in Griffintown), Montreal, QC

When:

  • June 8, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • June 9, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • June 10, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • June 11, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

YATAI MTL website

Thomas MacDonald
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor. He lives in Saint-Henri and loves it so much that he named his cat after it. On weekdays, he's publishing stories, editing and helping to manage MTL Blog's team of amazing writers. His beats include the STM, provincial and municipal politics and Céline Dion. On weekends, you might run into him brunching at Greenspot, walking along the Lachine Canal or walking Henri the cat in Parc Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier.
