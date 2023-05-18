Montreal Is Getting A New 4-Day Vietnamese Night Market With 20+ Vendors This June
There will be cultural performances, food (of course!) and music!
"Night market" in Vietnamese is Chợ Đêm, and that's the name of this brand-new food and cultural festival taking over Griffintown's Peel Basin this June. Organized by the Association Vietnamiens Québecois (AVQ), Chợ Đêm will bring together dozens of vendors, performers and musicians to share the "rich cultural heritage of Vietnam," according to a recent press release.
"We're excited to bring the first edition of the Vietnamese street food festival to Montreal and to celebrate the 50-year relationship between Vietnam and Canada," Trang Tran, the festival's spokesperson, said.
"Our goal is to showcase the richness and diversity of the Vietnamese culture and to introduce Montrealers to the delicious flavours of Vietnamese cuisine."
These flavours include the popular sandwich style bánh mì as well as "lesser-known dishes" like green papaya salad (gỏi đu đủ xanh), fried chicken wings (cánh gàchiên nước mắm) and grilled beef wrapped in piper lolot leaves, a green leaf common in Vietnamese cooking (bò lá lốt).
On top of the festive fare, Chợ Đêm is offering Montrealers the chance to experience a series of performances by local Vietnamese artists, from dance to live music to DJ sets and magic.
Chợ Đêm Vietnamese Night Market
Where: Peel Bassin at 1055, rue de la Commune West
When:
Thursday, June 15 from 5-10 p.m. (opening celebration @ 6 p.m.)
Friday, June 16 from 5-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 17 from 12-10 p.m.
Sunday, June 18 from 12-10 p.m.
Cost: $3 per person. Free for children (12 years and under) and seniors (65 years and over).
