A 'Friends' Musical Parody Is Coming To Montreal This Winter
You'll get to hear Joey singing "how you doin'?"
The beloved sitcom Friends may have been taken off Netflix, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to see scenes from your favourite show in action.
Besides downloading Crave and actually watching the episodes, you can also snag yourself some tickets to the Friends musical that's making its way to Montreal in February 2022.
You can see Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Ross, and Chandler at Théâtre Maisonneuve in this iconic New York City off-Broadway on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
"FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan," the description reads.
Songs you'll get to hear during the FRIENDS! The Musical Parody include:
- "495 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?"
- "How You Doin'?" – Joey
- "We Were On A Break!" – Ross
- "Oh. My. God. It's Janice!" – Janice
- "Will They or Won't They?" – Ross and Rachel
- "The Ballad of Fat Monica"
- "Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You" – Chandler
- "The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode"
- "We'll Always Be There For You"
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Courtesy of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Address: Théâtre Maisonneuve — 260, boul. de Maisonneuve O. 2nd floor, Montreal, QC
When: February 27, 2022
Why You Need To Go: To see and hear Friends in a whole new light.
