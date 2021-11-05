Money

A List Of Montreal Bars And Restaurants Hiring Right Now

Since we could all use an extra dime or two before the holiday season.

There's nothing quite like the holiday season approaching to remind us just how much money we blew over the summer... And with that in mind, we've made a list of Montreal bars and restaurants hiring right now.

Whether you're simply looking for a change of scenery or want a second job to buy your family extra nice gifts this year, here are some spots to consider sending your CV to!

Miracle Pop-Up Bar

Address: 351, Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC

Looking For: Bussers, bartenders, servers, hosts, and elves

Why You Should Apply: If you've always dreamed of being one of Santa's elves, now's your chance. This Christmas pop-up bar is opened from November 15 to December 26 and is in need of some festive people to become part of its staff. To apply, simply send an email to miracle@parliamentmtl.com.

Tiramisu & Misu Caffè

Address: 989, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Looking For: All staff

Why You Should Apply: This brand new Italian-Japanese restaurant and café is sure to become one of the coolest spots to hang in the city once it opens in mid-November, so why not get paid to be there?

Comptoir400

Address: 400, Place Jacques-Cartier, Montreal, QC

Looking For: All positions, including waiters, baristas, and more

Why You Should Apply: You'll be surrounded by delicious smelling food during all your shifts — that's hard to beat. All you have to do is send your CV to info@comptoir400.com!

Sauvage

Address: 52, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC

Looking For: Hostess, coat check, waitress, busboys, kitchen staff

Why You Should Apply: Have a passion for cool places that serve tasty seafood? Sauvage is exactly that, and this new spot is looking to add people to its restaurant family.

Mignon

Address: Little Burgundy, Montreal (official address has yet to be announced)

Looking For: Servers, bar staff, busboy/busgirl, kitchen staff, and more

Why You Should Apply: Mignon, a new steakhouse coming to Montreal, hasn't opened to the public yet, which means in becoming part of the staff, you'll get the chance to be part of its grand opening.

The bars and restaurants in this list had available positions at the time of writing this article, but are subject to change.

