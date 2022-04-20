A 75-Year-Old Man Was Killed In Montreal After An Alleged Conflict With His Son
Montreal police say this marks the city's eighth homicide in 2022.
Montreal police received a 911 call about a noise complaint around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.
The call was made to an apartment on rue Logan, near rue Poupart in the Ville-Marie neighbourhood.
SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim said that once police officers arrived on the scene, they found a 75-year-old man who was injured and unconscious.
The officers attempted CPR maneuvers on the victim to try to revive him, but he was declared dead on-site.
Police later arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to this case, who they claim is the victim's son.
"What we know so far with the preliminary details revealed by the investigation is that we can talk about a family conflict between a father and a son," Youakim said.
The circumstances and causes of the event are still under investigation.
The SPVM said this marks the eighth homicide in 2022 on Montreal territory. The first homicide of this year involved the death of a 17-year-old young man following gunfire in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Thursday, January 13.
