A Man Was Shot In Ville Saint-Laurent After A Bar Fight

He's not considered to be in critical condition.

An SPVM car drives through Montreal in winter.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

A man was shot after what police believe to be a bar fight on the morning of January 29, leaving the victim with non-critical injuries.

The SPVM received reports of gunshots around 6:15 a.m. that morning, as well as a 911 call for a man who had been shot on boulevard de l'Acadie near rue Mazurette in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, according to SPVM media spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

Once the police arrived on the scene, paramedics were already providing care to the victim, who had injuries to his upper body. Medical authorities "do not fear for his life," according to the SPVM.

A conflict seemed to have begun in a bar, followed by gunshots taking place outside the establishment. Several people have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

