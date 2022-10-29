A Montreal Animal Shelter Is Looking For A Forever Family For These Black Cats
Because it's Halloween and even witches can have pets.😺
Did you know it takes longer to find homes for black cats than for any other feline? The Montreal Animal Rescue Network made the claim in an October 28 tweet aiming to attract the attention of Montrealers in need of a furry feline friend to cuddle with this winter and beyond.
The no-kill shelter said that it will feature a different adoptable black cat every day until Halloween. So, hopefully, some loving witches and sorcerers will find their perfect purring match this spooky season.
To adopt one of the cats listed, you can fill out the online adoption form and a volunteer will contact you to arrange an appointment.
Wondering which bewitching black cats are up for adoption? Here are four adorable cats in need of a forever family — among many others available for adoption.
Sirius
Sirius the cat.
The Animal Rescue Network | Facebook
Estimated birth date: June 19, 2021
Sex: Male
Type: Domestic medium hair (medium coat)
Description: Sirius is named after the beloved character from the Harry Potter saga, the Montreal Animal Rescue Network said. He was found wandering the streets when he was only a few months old and is often described as a little nervous at times, but friendly with grown-ups and other felines, the shelter said. However, he doesn't love being around kids. Same, Sirius, same...
Yogi
Yogi the cat.
The Animal Rescue Network | Facebook
Estimated Birth date: April 23, 2010
Sex: X-large Adult Male
Type: Domestic medium hair (medium coat)
Description: Yogi is a senior indoor cat who is slightly overweight (we're all carrying COVID weight Yogi, so don't worry), so you'll have more to love for a cheaper adoption fee. This cute little guy gets along well with other cats and could live with children, the shelter says.
Cléo
Cléo the cat.
The Animal Rescue Network | Facebook
Estimated Birth date: March 12, 2014
Sex: Large adult female
Type: Domestic short hair (medium coat)
Description: According to the shelter, Cléo has spent her whole life as a stray, so she will need a loving family who is patient and gives her time to adapt. Cleo is described as greedy, a bit lazy and a cat who likes breakfast in bed. She also starts to purr when you pet her. However, the shelter says that she does not like being around children.
Mikado
Mikado the cat
The Animal Rescue Network | Facebook
Estimated Birth date: April 15, 2021
Sex: Medium adult male
Type: Domestic medium hair (medium coat)
Description: Mikado is a beautiful cat with a special ear that makes him rather unique. He is described by the shelter as quiet and docile. However, he adores spending time with other cats.