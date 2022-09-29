A Montreal Business Was Heavily Damaged After Arsonists Threw In An 'Incendiary Object'
A hair salon in the borough of Outremont sustained what Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils described as "significant" damage — mostly from firefighters' hose water — after arsonists threw in an "incendiary object" early Thursday morning.
Authorities received a 911 call about the arson at around 1 a.m., Chèvrefils said. Police arrived at the scene, on avenue Van Horne near the intersection with avenue Davaar, after firefighters had subdued the resulting blaze.
Witnesses are said to have told investigators that two suspects broke a window in the front of the business and threw in the fire-starting object. They then fled on foot.
Chèvrefils assured no one was in the salon at the time of the fire, so no one was injured.
Investigators located the incendiary device inside the building but as of Thursday morning hadn't yet identified any suspects. The SPVM arson unit descended on the scene to search for clues.
The investigation is going.
