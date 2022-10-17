A Montreal Horror Movie Festival Is Screening New & Classic Films At A Cavernous Old Theatre
Catch The Lost Boys, Midsommar & more on the big screen.
If you're a fan of horror movie marathons, a Montreal film festival is bringing both classics and new gems from the genre to the big screen. SPASM Festival runs from October 20 to 31 with a selection of online and in-person screenings to raise your hair and tingle your spine.
The festival opens with a selection of the "boldest and most original" Quebec-made shorts available online as of October 20 at 8 p.m. You'll have 10 days to start watching and once you begin, you'll have 72 hours to finish. A second selection of local horror films drops a week later.
The Kabaret SPASM program from 2019 — showcasing 6-minute horror, sci-fi and fantasy films — will be available to watch online for free from October 26 to 31.
Other curated packages to watch from the comfort of your home, include Science Fiction, with five movies set in five different worlds, and Cabaret Trash with "silly, immature, disgusting, and downright bad taste" short films. Both programs are also available to watch back-to-back in-person at the majestic Théâtre Plaza on October 21.
If you're looking for some of the best in the genre, you can can catch director Ari Aster's cut of violent pagan cult flick Midsommar (October 24), celebrate the 35th anniversary of 80s vampire classic The Lost Boys (October 25) or revel in the visually sumptuous Bram Stoker's Dracula (October 26) at the Cinéma Moderne. On Halloween, there will be a triple feature with Return of the Living Dead. You'll want to book in advance, as spaces are limited.
Tickets to attend individual events range from $15-18 for pre-sale and $18-22 for regular admission. Package deals are available online for $45.99, if you plan to watch a selection from the comfort of your home, and $69 if you plan to see others in-person at the Théâtre Plaza. Access to the whole festival catalogue, both online and in-person, is $95.
SPASM Festival 2022
When: October 20 - 31
Where: Théâtre Plaza, 6505, rue St-Hubert & online
Cost: $18-22 for individual screenings, $45.99 (online package), $69 (in-person package) & $95 (combined package)