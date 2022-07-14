Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Montreal Police Officer Was Shot & A Suspect Was Injured In Ville-Marie

Quebec's law enforcement watchdog is investigating.

Senior Editor
Skyline of the western edge of the Montreal borough of Ville-Marie in 2018.

Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstimne

Quebec's law enforcement watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is launching an investigation after a Montreal police officer and suspect were injured during an incident in the borough of Ville-Marie late Wednesday night.

According to preliminary information, police officers were responding to an 11:45 p.m. 911 call about an armed man in Cabot Square, the park at the corner of avenue Atwater and rue Sainte-Catherine.

Officers are said to have located the suspect, but police say he "refused to obey" their orders before fleeing on foot. They eventually found and subdued him near the intersection of avenue Hope and boulevard René-Lévesque, about a block from Cabot Square.

During the pursuit, a gunshot hit a police officer in the leg. The suspect also suffered a leg injury, which the BEI says could have been due to gunfire as well. He was brought to the hospital.

The Bureau has assigned six investigators to the case, supported by the Sûreté du Québec.

The BEI is asking any witnesses of the incident to contact it.

