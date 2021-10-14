A Montreal Store Got Broken Into Twice In 2 Weeks, Costing $14K In Damages & Stolen Items
Both break-ins happened on the same day of the week at the exact same time.
Crime rates in Montreal have been on the rise over the past few months, and a store in the Village of Montreal, Boutique OSEZ, became a victim of this reality — twice.
On September 28 at 4:30 a.m., this store in Montreal was broken into, having its window smashed. Then, the exact same thingh appened again on October 12, the owner of OSEZ told MTL Blog.
In total, approximately $7,000 in clothing was stolen and the incidents cost about $7,000 in damages due to the broken windows.
On October 13, the store's window was boarded up, but the owner says the shop remains open.
Village Montreal shared this news on its official Instagram saying, "Sharing a neighbourhood with marginalized people where there is drug addiction and drug trafficking in the streets creates a feeling of insecurity in the Village and a real fear of visiting it. The Village must become safe again for everyone — residents, merchants, visitors and marginalized populations alike."
The group continued on to say, "After the elections, the next municipal administration must devote itself to the issue of safety in the borough of Ville-Marie and more particularly in the Village. The survival of the Village and its businesses depends on it."