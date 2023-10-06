I Tried The Giant Croissant TikTok Trend At A Montreal Bakery & It Was Love At First Bite
The croissant was 11,200 calories!
If you're a fan of endlessly scrolling through TikTok then chances are you have come across the giant croissant trend.
The croissant craze first began earlier this summer; when folks began dipping huge croissants into massive cups of coffee and hot chocolate in cafés across Paris, Tokyo and even New York. However, I'd yet to see a single video of the pastry goodness in Montreal. That is until TikTok's algorithm blessed my for you page.
L'Amour du Pain, a bakery with several locations across the Greater Montreal Area, put their culinary skills to the test and created a huge croissant — later posting the results to their TikTok page. After I landed on the video and finally spotted the trend taking place in Montreal, I knew I had to get in on the action.
I reached out to the bakery to see if they could replicate the giant croissant, since it isn't actually an item on their menu, and behold, they agreed.
I went over to their Griffintown location and could not believe my eyes when I came face to pastry with the enormous croissant. The ingredients used were enough to create nearly 30 regular-sized croissants, making the massive croissant a whopping 11,200-calorie treat. How so? Turns out Nourredine Mokri, the baker at L'Amour du Pain went through one kilogram of butter to create this masterpiece.
I immediately took note of the glistening exterior, a reassuring hint that buttery goodness was waiting inside. Not to mention the croissant's perfectly formed crescent shape invited total anticipation and all I wanted was to dive in and break it in half. So, I did.
I attempted to dip the croissant into my iced coffee, but the pastry was so massive (and heavy) that it barely fit, so I simply went for it and gave the corner a bite first. Following the initial ASMR-worthy crisp of my teeth breaking into the shell of the croissant, I was instantly met with a tender buttery interior.
Despite having trouble breaking the croissant into half (considering how big it was) I finally managed to get to the centre of this baker's confection. Now, if your palate has ever been graced with one of L'Amour du Pain's chocolatine or Suisse pastries, then you know just how buttery and flavourful their creations are. And the giant croissant was no exception.
Mokri allowed the croissant to bake longer at a lower temperature, ensuring the interior remained soft, buttery and rich. And well…it worked. About 95% of the croissant was left, considering there was no way I'd be able to eat the entire thing, at least not in a single sitting. Luckily, I was able to take it to go — offering up some of that buttery goodness to friends and family. The rest was enjoyed by the birds and squirrels at Parc La Fontaine — who collectively ingested at least 2,000 calories worth of pastry.
So, anyone in the mood for a croissant?
L'Amour du Pain
L'Amour du Pain has four locations across the Greater Montreal Area
- Boucherville: 393 rue Samuel-de-Champlain
- Brossard: 3050 boul. Matte
- Griffintown: 323 rue de la Montagne
- Vieux-Montreal: 369 pl. d'Youville
* Note that L'Amour du Pain does not, in fact, offer the giant croissants on its menu. The pastry was made exclusively for MTL Blog.