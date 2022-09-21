A Pedestrian Has Died After Getting Hit By A Vehicle In Montreal Tuesday Night
Police say speed may have been a factor in the collision.
A man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Tuesday evening. Police say speed may have been a factor in the collision.
The incident occurred at around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of rue Hochelaga and avenue de la Salle, about a block southeast of the Olympic Park.
SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin said it looked like the pedestrian, a 32-year-old man, was crossing Hochelaga as the vehicle approached from the west, hitting and hurling him to the ground.
He was brought to the hospital in critical condition but later died as a result of his injuries. The driver was treated for shock but had no other injuries.
Police say collision experts are now trying to piece together exactly what happened. The investigation is ongoing.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.