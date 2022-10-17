A Punk Bar In Montreal Is Throwing A Special Show For Everyone Too Poor To See Blink-182 Live
"It’ll be fun and free instead of two months rent."
Fans of Blink-182 hoping for a nostalgic night next May, when the full band is scheduled to stop in Montreal for the first time over a decade, were startled by ticket prices when sales opened on Monday. Instead of singing "good things come to those who wait," it was a lot more "say it ain't so, I will not go."
Regular admission for the rows furthest from the stage start at over $200, middling around $450 for standard seats and topping out with verified resales at over $13K each. In response, local punk bar Turbo Haüs has announced a free Blink-182 cover show on the same night for people who can't afford the exorbitant Bell Centre prices.
"Blink-182 is a bad live band," Turbo Haüs ribbed in the event description. "We can get together three good bands playing all the dumb songs that give us that nostalgia boner. It’ll be fun and free instead of two months' rent."
The half dive bar, half music venue is known for its affordable prices, ardent support of local bands… and for keeping it real.
\u201cLocal gigs only. Don't give Ticketmaster money. You don't need to watch these bloated old men for 600$ on the reseller market. Instead, watch some kid scream their head off in a small room for less than the price of a big mac trio and change your life.\u201d— Turbo Ha\u00fcs (@Turbo Ha\u00fcs) 1665591882
Over 500 people have already responded to the Turbo Haüs cover event, several calling the move "punk AF." A few bands have also jumped in to offer their musical talents.
"Well, I guess this is growing up," one commenter quipped, quoting the Blink-182 hit "Dammit."
"What's my budget again?" wrote another, riffing on "What's My Age Again?".
Blink-182 announced their tour on October 11 with a joke about everyone "coming," but it looks like the title of their new song "Edging" might be more apt.
Blink-182 Cover Show
When: May 12, 2023
Where: Turbo Haüs, 2040, rue Saint-Denis
Cost: Free