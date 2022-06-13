Looks Like The Cast Of 'Scream 6' Has Arrived In Montreal — Here's What They're Up To
Keep an eye out for Courteney Cox!
It appears the cast of Scream 6 has descended on Montreal. At least three cast members have dropped hints on social media about their arrival in the city.
The Scream 6 project is purportedly using the working title Blackmore to mask its progress and whereabouts. According to ACTRA Montreal, the local union of recorded media performers, the production of Blackmore will take place in the city between June 6 and August 10.
On Sunday, Jenna Ortega, who will play Tara Carpenter in the movie and is also set to star in Netflix's forthcoming series reviving the beloved character Wednesday Adams, posted a photo alongside her Scream costar Melissa Barrera.
It's unclear where, exactly, the photo was taken, but a sign in French advertising condos for sale is perceptible in the top left corner of the photo.
Actor Mason Gooding, who will play the character Chad Meeks-Martin, was more overt about his arrival in Montreal.
A series of photos posted to his Instagram account shows, among other things, the streetscape of rue McGill near Old Montreal, Mount Royal Park, and a view out a window toward what looks like Griffintown's Hexagone apartment complex on rue Wellington.
"My favorite french word is 'Bientôt,'" Gooding wrote in the caption, an apparent nod to the francophone city.
Finally, Jasmin Savoy Brown, who's set to play Mindy Meeks-Martin, posted an image of what appears to be Air Canada's in-flight entertainment screen to her Instagram story on June 12.
The seatback in front of her has text in English and French, and the first three letters of her flight destination, "MON–," are visible at the bottom right of the screen.
Jasmin Savoy Brown June 12 Instagram story.@jasminsavoy | Instagram
Courteney Cox is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in Scream 6. But she does not appear to be in Montreal in her most recent social media posts.