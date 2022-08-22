A Movie Shoot Transformed Part Of Montreal Into New York City (PHOTOS)
There's a New York bodega chilling in Montreal, for now...
After wrapping their shoots on McGill’s campus downtown, it seems the creators of Scream 6, filming under the working name "Blackmore," have turned even more of Montreal into a New York City film set. The new set, located in NDG, includes several very American city staples, including a bodega called "Abe's Snake."
A Montreal storefront transformed into a bodega for Scream 6.Kathleen Gannon | MTL Blog
The set’s centrepiece is a fake subway entrance, designed to look like 45 St Station on the R Broadway Local transit service. The real stop is located near the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York City.
A fake subway entrance installed in NDG.Kathleen Gannon | MTL Blog
Several nearby storefronts also received Americanized makeovers, including a beauty salon named Mrs. Danvers, possibly after the antagonist in the famous gothic novel, Rebecca. There’s also a barbershop called “Hank’s Steady Hands” and “End of the Story” antique shop.
A fake barbershop set in NDG. Right: A mock antique shop near the NYC subway entrance.Kathleen Gannon | MTL Blog
Close to the shops is a sign advertising "Le Domas Financial Group" — perhaps a clever nod to the dynastic central family in the hit comedy horror film Ready or Not. There’s also a pair of green New York street signs right in front of a decked-out curio shop, advertising “knick-knacks” alongside candy and souvenirs. The transformed intersection labelled 4th and 44th is actually rue Sherbrooke O. and avenue Wilson.
"Le Domas Financial Group" sign. Right: A curio shop behind some NYC street signs.Kathleen Gannon | MTL Blog
These set pieces might be the last we see from Scream 6 in Montreal, as hinted at by Courteney Cox on Instagram. A week ago, the actor posted a brief reel in which she’s stalked by the iconic Ghostface — and it starts with her mentioning that she's finished filming the movie and is "back from Montreal." Filming may be over, but the work to get Scream 6 into theatres has only just begun.
It’s too soon to say how the NDG sets will play into the movie, but Montrealers have a lot to look out for once Scream 6 finally releases in March of next year.