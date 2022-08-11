One Person Is Dead After A Shooting In A Montreal High School Parking Lot Wednesday Night
Another person is injured.
Two people are injured, one critically, after a shooting in a Montreal high school parking Wednesday night, police say.
The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. in a lot near the intersection of avenue P.M. Favier and rue de Charny next to the Lester B. Pearson High School in Montréal-Nord.
Responding to a 911 call, police arrived to find a 26-year-old man on the ground with what SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils described as serious upper and lower body injuries. He was brought to the hospital and was still in critical condition as of 2:25 a.m. Thursday.
Soon after the discovery of the first victim, a second, a 25-year-old man, arrived at a hospital by himself with a non-life-threatening upper-body injury, Chèvrefils continued.
Citing preliminary information, the spokesperson said a group of four men were standing in the parking lot when two suspects on foot began firing at them and fled before police arrived. They have not been identified.
Officers are said to have found shell casings on the ground and gunshots on parked cars at the scene of the crime, where investigators and crime scene technicians were still conducting work early Thursday morning.
