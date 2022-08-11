Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

One Person Is Dead After A Shooting In A Montreal High School Parking Lot Wednesday Night

Another person is injured.

Senior Editor
Back of the Montreal police uniform.

Back of the Montreal police uniform.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Two people are injured, one critically, after a shooting in a Montreal high school parking Wednesday night, police say.

The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. in a lot near the intersection of avenue P.M. Favier and rue de Charny next to the Lester B. Pearson High School in Montréal-Nord.

Responding to a 911 call, police arrived to find a 26-year-old man on the ground with what SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils described as serious upper and lower body injuries. He was brought to the hospital and was still in critical condition as of 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

Soon after the discovery of the first victim, a second, a 25-year-old man, arrived at a hospital by himself with a non-life-threatening upper-body injury, Chèvrefils continued.

Citing preliminary information, the spokesperson said a group of four men were standing in the parking lot when two suspects on foot began firing at them and fled before police arrived. They have not been identified.

Officers are said to have found shell casings on the ground and gunshots on parked cars at the scene of the crime, where investigators and crime scene technicians were still conducting work early Thursday morning.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...