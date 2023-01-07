A Man Is In 'Critical Condition' After Being Struck In A Montreal Hit-And-Run Friday Night
The collision occurred on rue Berri and boul. de Maisonneuve.
A man in his forties was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal on Friday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of rue Berri and boul. de Maisonneuve around 6:00 p.m.
The Montreal police (SPVM) said the car was travelling northbound on rue Berri and struck the pedestrian after he attempted to cross the street without priority — not giving the vehicle enough time to break.
Following the collision, the vehicle did not stop, therefore, the SPVM is declaring the incident a hit-and-run. The pedestrian was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in "critical condition."
The police have since closed rue Berri between rue Ontario and rue St Catherine as the investigation continues. As of 11:30 p.m. January 6, the driver has yet to be located.
