A Man Is In 'Critical Condition' After Being Struck In A Montreal Hit-And-Run Friday Night

The collision occurred on rue Berri and boul. de Maisonneuve.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
The lights and sirens of a police car.

Maksym Protsenko | Dreamstime

A man in his forties was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal on Friday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of rue Berri and boul. de Maisonneuve around 6:00 p.m.

The Montreal police (SPVM) said the car was travelling northbound on rue Berri and struck the pedestrian after he attempted to cross the street without priority — not giving the vehicle enough time to break.

Following the collision, the vehicle did not stop, therefore, the SPVM is declaring the incident a hit-and-run. The pedestrian was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in "critical condition."

The police have since closed rue Berri between rue Ontario and rue St Catherine as the investigation continues. As of 11:30 p.m. January 6, the driver has yet to be located.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

