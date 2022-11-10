A Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale Is Happening In Montreal This Week & Coats Are $100 Or Less
Students also get an additional discount!
Now that we know when the first snowfall will likely hit Montreal, you can plan accordingly and make sure you're dressed and ready for the cold and snowy season ahead. Luckily, LJJ Essentials is having a massive winter jacket warehouse sale in Montreal — and you can score a winter coat for less than $100.
The winter jacket sample sale is taking place in Saint-Laurent at 716, boulevard Décarie near both Côte-Vertu and Du Collège metro stations.
The sale began Thursday with thousands of fall and winter coats up for grabs — and the whole family can get in on the action. LJJ Essentials offers a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids. Hurry though, 'cause items do tend to sell out rather quickly.
While the fall/winter inventory usually retails for between $299 to $399, the clothing company is selling all of its stock for $49.99 to $99.99.
Oh, and students get an additional 10% discount.
"We chose an area near schools so that way we can have more of a giant sale for students and considering winter jackets are very expensive, lots of students will love to see 10% off," LJJ Essentials told MTL Blog.
The warehouse sale is happening on November 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clothing company accepts credit cards, Interac, Apple Pay and cash.
LJJ Essentials Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale
Price: Items are between $49.99 and $99.99
Where: 716, boul. Décarie, Montreal, QC
When:
- Thursday, November 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.