A Woman Was Found Dead After Her Car Fell Into Montreal's Lachine Canal
A health condition may have been a factor in the incident.
A 76-year-old woman was found dead after her car fell into the Lachine Canal Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of rues Saint-Patrick and Lapierre in LaSalle.
An SPVM spokesperson said police arrived following a 911 call to find the vehicle in the water. Preliminary information, the spokesperson continued, suggested the car was travelling rapidly north on rue Lapierre before it crashed through a guard rail separating Saint-Patrick from the canal.
Police divers found the woman inside the vehicle.
As of Monday morning, authorities had not determined the cause of the incident, but were investigating the possibility that a health condition may have been a factor. A planned autopsy may yield more information.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.