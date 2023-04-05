A Woman Was Found Dead In The Garbage Near A Montreal Apartment Complex

Police have not confirmed the woman's identity.

A Montreal police vehicle.

Montreal police say a woman in her 50s was found dead inside a garbage container in the borough of Anjou Wednesday morning.

According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, an 8 a.m. 911 call first flagged the discovery of a body near an apartment complex on Place de la Malicorne near the intersection with avenue de la Nantaise.

Officers arrived to find the woman inside what Chèvrefils described as a waste container.

Police have not confirmed the woman's identity. The spokesperson said investigators did not immediately note any traces of violence on her body.

The SPVM set up a perimeter around the area to make way for investigators and crime scene technicians.

Police are so far labelling the incident "suspicious" but have not determined the circumstances that led to her death.

