An 18-Year-Old Was 'Seriously Injured' After An Assault In A Montreal School
The suspect fled the scene.
An 18-year-old student is recovering after an assault inside a school for adults in the borough of Montréal-Nord Tuesday morning. The student was brought to the hospital with what Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc described as a "serious" injury, but medical officials have since confirmed the student's life is not in danger.
An 8:30 a.m. 911 call first reported the assault in the school on boulevard Saint-Vital near rue Prieur E., Debuc said.
Officers arrived to find the 18-year-old with an upper-body injury.
Citing preliminary information, the spokesperson said it appeared the assault occurred following a conflict between two students.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Investigators are now trying to identify them.
The SPVM has erected a perimeter to make way for forensic technicians and a K9 unit. Investigators were also meeting with witnesses.
The investigation is ongoing.
