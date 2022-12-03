An 80-Year-Old Woman Died After Being Struck By A Vehicle In LaSalle Friday Night
Alcohol and speed are not factor, the SPVM said.
Associate Editor, MTL Blog
3h
An 80-year-old woman was struck by a car in Montreal's LaSalle borough Friday night.
The accident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on boulevard Angrignon, near boulevard Newman, where the elderly woman attempted to cross between two intersections — making it difficult for the driver, a 40-year-old man, to avoid her.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was then pronounced dead.
Montreal police are currently investigating the accident and are collecting details at the scene of the collision.
Alcohol and speed are not a factor, Brabant stated.
