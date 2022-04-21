At Least 4 Montreal Boroughs Are Giving Away Free Plants To Residents This Spring
Others are giving away different garden supplies.
Free plant giveaways are returning to at least four Montreal boroughs this spring. Three others are either hinting at forthcoming giveaway plans or will give out other gardening items.
So far, the Plateau Mont-Royal, Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie, and Ahuntsic-Cartierville have shared giveaway details on their official Facebook pages. Ville en Vert, a local organization that advocates for sustainable development, has also published plant giveaway plans for Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
Here are the details.
Plateau Mont-Royal
Plateau residents can claim free annuals, perennials, compost and mulch at three different locations on May 28: the Maison de l'amitié (120, avenue Duluth E.), the Maison d'Aurore (4816, rue Garnier), and Les Amis du Champ des Possibles (giveaway will be on rue St-Viateur between rues Waverly and Esplanade).
The distribution will take place on a first-come-first-served basis. Attendees need to bring an ID to get the goods.
The borough also promises on-site activities "on the themes of urban agriculture, gardening and food security."
Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie
Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie will have flowers and potted plants available for residents at three locations on May 27 and 28: the Aréna Père-Marquette (1600, rue de Drucourt), the Centre d’activités Étienne-Desmarteau (3430, rue de Bellechasse), and the Chalet du parc Lafond (3500, avenue Laurier E.).
Unlike Plateau residents, Rosepatrien.nes will have to sign up before heading to a distribution site. Only residents who put their names down will get plants. They'll also need to bring a proof of address.
Sign-ups open at noon on Monday, May 9.
Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Same deal in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Individual residents will have to sign-up via an online form that will go live at 9 a.m. on May 3.
The flower giveaway itself will happen on May 28 at: Parc de Mésy (12120, rue Grenet), Site Louvain E. (999, rue de Louvain E.)and Parc du Sault-au-Récollet (10550, rue De Saint-Firmin).
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
According to Ville en Vert, there will be two plant distribution sites in the borough. Villeray and Parc-Ex residents will get their greenery at the Parc Jarry north parking lot between rue Jarry and avenue de l'Esplanade. Residents of Saint-Michel and the François-Perrault neighbourhood will have to go to "the fenced-in area" behind the Parc François-Perrault pool.
All borough residents will have to sign-up in advance. Ville en Vert says more details are coming to the borough's Facebook page.
The giveaway will take place on May 21.
Other boroughs
Lachine, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, and Ville-Marie are also planning to give out gardening supplies.
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve teased a forthcoming plant giveaway in a Facebook post on April 20, suggesting more details would go out through the borough newsletter.
Lachine will give free compost material to residents who bring a proof of address and their own bags to the Centre technique de Lachine (2200, rue Saint-Antoine) on May 7.
And residents of Ville-Marie can inquire about getting free seeds for their gardens by contacting the Éco-quartier de Peter-McGill (514 933-1069), Éco-quartier de Saint-Jacques (514 522-4053 ex.205), or SEM Éco-quartier de Sainte-Marie (514-523-9220).